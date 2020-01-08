Sources: Warriors Waive Marquese Chriss, Promote Damion Lee

Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.

Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020

G Damion Lee and the Warriors are working to finalize a multi-year deal that includes partial guarantees in future seasons, league sources tell ESPN. Lee had been on a two-way contract and Golden State cleared roster spot to keep him.

G Damion Lee and the Warriors are working to finalize a multi-year deal that includes partial guarantees in future seasons, league sources tell ESPN. Lee had been on a two-way contract and Golden State cleared roster spot to keep him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter