Takeaways From Ignite’s First Weekend In G League Bubble
Drew Maresca identifies three takeaways from Ignite’s first game in the G League bubble.
The G League bubble kicked off on Wednesday, Feb. 10. It features 18 teams – so all NBA teams do not have an affiliate team participating – playing 15 games each, all of which takes place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida – the same location as the NBA’s bubble from the 2019-20 season. Bubble play culminates in a beginning postseason on Mar. 8, which will include the top eight teams playing in a single-elimination tournament.
In addition to 17 NBA affiliates, the G League bubble also features Ignite, a team comprised of mostly recent high school graduates that chose to forego college in favor of an NBA-centric training program and system.
Ignite received significant buzz relative to other G League teams. Coached by Brian Shaw, the team features some top-tier prospects including Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, both of whom are widely expected to be top-10 picks, at least. There are also some veterans mixed in to keep the ball moving and morale high – and let’s be honest, they too are trying to make it back to the NBA.
Ignite has won its first three games of G League bubble play, defeating the Santa Cruz Warriors, Oklahoma City Blue and Raptors 905. There were lots of important takeaways that are pertinent to NBA fans, especially those hoping their team nabs a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With that being said, here are the three biggest takeaways for Ignite’s prospects after the first few games:
Green has played well but has more to show
Jalen Green – probably the highest-profile player on Ignite entering bubble play – underwhelmed in his opening game against Santa Cruz. Fear, not Green fans, it’s just one contest. He looked a little lost in the first half, making a few mental errors. He loosened up in the second half, but he still only scored 11 points on 40 percent shooting — not what you expect from a top-flight prospect.
Green has evened out a bit since then. He struggled again in the first half of the team’s third game on Saturday, but — once again — came alive as time went on. He began attacking the hoop and showed his top-notch speed and athleticism.
Green is a long, dynamic, shooting guard. He definitely needs to get stronger, but that will come. He ended the third game with 21 points on 50 percent shooting from deep, and he’s currently averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 rebounds through three games. The major concerns around Green right now have to be around sloppiness — Green currently possesses a 1:3 assist-to-turnover ratio — and his inability to consistently affect the game.
Fortunately, there are more than enough games left for Green to prove himself.
Kuminga is better than anyone expected (so far)
Kuminga propelled himself into the top-five- pick-conversation entering bubble play, and now we all know why.
Needless to say, the future draftee is clearly a modern two-way player. He showed good footwork, impressive shot-making ability and good defensive instincts — emphasized by a game-sealing blocked shot at the end of the first game — in the first few games of bubble play.
Kuminga ended his first G-League game with 19 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks. His three-ball didn’t work — he sunk just 17% of his 7 attempts — but he shot 50 percent from the floor on the whole. Even in sticking just one of seven three-point attempts, his shot looked fluid and he wasn’t hesitant getting them up. Even more encouraging, he’s shot 3-for-6 since in games two and three combined.
The talented prospect also demonstrated the ability to push the pace in transition and use his eyes to trick defenders into falling for pass fakes.
Finally, as if all of the above weren’t enough, Kuminga’s vision has been on display, too. He may only average three assists per game, but they are quality assists that come in the half-court after drawing a double team or threading the needle to hit cutters. His ability to see over the defensive is a major plus for his passing, and it should translate nicely to the NBA.
Kuminga is fifth in scoring through three games, posting 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game — and he gets most of his production within the flow of the offense.
Dashien Nix looks the part, too
Nix was ranked 21 overall in the ESPN 100 as of the end of last high school season. He de-committed from UCLA, and that decision looks to be a good one.
As a natural righty, Nix looked very good going to and finishing with his left. He’s showed a strong hesitation dribble and has demonstrated a good ability to draw fouls. More or less, Nix looked extremely comfortable going against former and future NBA players.
Nix has also shown a good speed with which he plays, all predicated on patience. He gets to his spots and waits for things to develop around him while maintaining a live dribble. He hasn’t wowed with athleticism – and his fitness was a concern in a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft – but his skill set and poise have been on full display
Nix had a good game on Wednesday against Santa Cruz (12 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds). He was held scoreless in 21 minutes of action in the team’s second game against the Blue, but he bounced back nicely against the Raptors in Ignite’s third game (25 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists). Nix is now averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from three-point land.
Team Ignite represents a serious investment by the NBA in the futures of their young prospects. It was a bit risky in that it could be seen as a conflict of interest in the league’s relationship with the NCAA. But for now, the Ignite look to be accomplishing exactly what it set out to do, which is getting younger guys repetitions in a pro-style system. And that’s before considering the benefits like financial mentorship, training and practicing with NBA vets, all while earning good salaries in lieu of playing for free with a college team.
Ignite plays its fourth game on Monday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 am EST against the Southwest Vipers, which features young prospects like Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr. and Kenny Wooten. But regardless of who they face, each game in the bubble is an opportunity for Ignite players both young and old.
NBA Daily: The Jazz Have Found Their Groove
A blazing hot start by the Utah Jazz has caught everyone’s attention. Matt John takes a look at what might be a turning point for this iteration of the franchise.
What do the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Utah Jazz all have in common? None of them finished last season particularly strong.
Each went into the 2019-20 season with championship aspirations, but finished as some of the season’s biggest letdowns. The Clippers and 76ers went through their own forms of humiliation last season but, for the Jazz, their failure hit differently.
Much like the Philadelphia and the Los Angeles, there were reports of internal issues in Utah’s locker room to go along with the poor body language that was easy to see on the court. Then, Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test greenlit the NBA shut down; tensions were so high between Gobert and fellow Jazz star Donovan Mitchell that, at one point, their relationship didn’t “appear salvageable.”
When the NBA hosted the Orlando Bubble and the postseason began in earnest, the two appeared to have put their issues behind them and the team looked prepared to do some serious damage as the team took a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, that isn’t how their season ended; Utah dropped the next four games to the Nuggets, who later advanced to the Western Conference Finals.
But would that be it for this iteration of the Jazz? They had long been a regular season darling, but struggled to make any sort of noise on the big stage post-Gordon Hayward. They lucked out with Mitchell and did their best to reinforce the roster around him and Gobert but, ultimately, came up short. And, given the NBA’s propensity to turn on a dime, it was fair to wonder if this group would ever be enough to put them over the top.
Such seasons can truly break a team and force the hand of management. But, instead, the Jazz took those lessons to heart and have pushed themselves to the limit this season.
As of this writing, Utah boasts the best record in the NBA and are the only group that rank top-five in both offensive (fourth, 116) and defensive (second, 107) rating. While the rosters are far from finalized, the Jazz may net three All-Stars: Mitchel, Gobert and Mike Conley. Jordan Clarkson is an easy contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award, while the return of Derrick Favors has fortified a second unit that desperately needed to be addressed.
To many, the 2020-21 version of the Jazz look like the team they were supposed to be last season. And, as the season goes on, they should only get better — emphasis on should; their continued dominance will depend on a few factors.
Can This Conley Endure?
After a not-so-great first act in Utah, Conley has looked a whole lot more himself in his sophomore Salt Lake season. He’s put up 16.5 points per game on 45/41/81 splits to go with 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
But his impact has gone far beyond those numbers. Conley’s looking like the dual playmaker-shot creator that Utah desired (and needed) when they acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies. Better yet, not only does he look to be very much in his prime, but the Jazz have been awesome with him on the court: the team is a plus-17.8 when he’s on the floor, per NBA.com.
And, while it’s great to see his renaissance for the Jazz, it’s fair to doubt that this is the player Conley can be for the foreseeable future, given his age and poor play as recently as last season.
So is this season an anomaly, or was last season? It went overlooked, given how he struggled, but Conley looked much better from February onward last season, as he averaged 17 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds on 45 percent from the field, 41.9 percent from three and 90.4 percent from the line. In fact, compared to the 12.6 points, 4.1 assists and three rebounds on 37.7, 33.3 and 78.2 percentages, respectively, Conley’s play pre- and post-February was night and day.
Come the postseason, those numbers improved even further: while he missed their first two games, Conley averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game and shot over 50 percent from three.
So, while it may be fair to question if Conley’s play is sustainable, it’s also fair to note that, had the Jazz came out the victor versus the Nuggets, or had his early-season struggles not been so pronounced, perhaps Conley’s play this season wouldn’t be much of a surprise.
Either way, if the Jazz are to continue their domination, they’ll need Conley to do his best to not only stay on the court, but to sustain his current level of play.
Mitchell’s Continued Ascension
Mitchell hasn’t seemingly ever seen a massive leap in play, but his improvement has been consistent and incremental throughout his career.
His career may already seem unfair for a typical 24-year-old, as the Jazz have already asked (and received) more of Mitchell than most his age would be able to provide. To win a title, however, they were always going to need even more out of him. And, this season, he’s once again delivered.
His counting stats haven’t strayed too far from his career norms, but his percentages have skyrocketed. Never a knockdown shooter, Mitchell has pushed himself to improve and, as a result, has dropped a career-high 39.7 percent of his three-point attempts on nearly nine attempts per game. If he can sustain that shot, it would open up an entirely new dimension not only for the Jazz offense, but Mitchell himself as it would allow him to rely on more than just pure athleticism to beat his defender.
Mitchell’s abilities as a distributor have also come a long way. His 5.1 assists per game might not seem groundbreaking, but they represent a career-high and provide the first unit with another playmaker to draw heat away from Conley. Likewise, his willingness to pass — Mitchell’s assist percentage has jumped to 25.1 percent this season — show that Mitchell is able to do more in the clutch than just play “hero ball,” one of his biggest criticisms in his four years as a pro.
Asking Mitchell to play at an MVP level is a tall order, even for someone who’s exceeded nearly every expectation like he has. But, fair or not, the Jazz need him to do so, at least eventually, if they truly want any shot at an NBA title.
If he can continue to improve as he has thus far in his short career, Utah should have no worries there.
Sustain the Fire from Deep
Two years ago, Utah’s biggest problem was their ability to space the floor. And they addressed that by adding Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson, as well as giving Georges Niang more playing time.
With those additions, the team finished as the top three-point shooting team in the NBA last season, as they finished at exactly 38 percent on more than 35 such attempts per game. That success has only continued this season, as Utah’s 40.2 three-point percentage as a team is tied for the third-best in the NBA thus far. They’ve also upped their attempts, as they lead the league with 42.3 attempts per game.
The Jazz are certainly capable of such strong shooting in bursts. But, like it or not, some regression would appear to be in order; the big question is just how much? If they can maintain one of the stronger percentages in the league, something they are easily capable of even with some serious regression, Utah should have no issue competing despite the fact that most skeptics would say they lack the “star-power” to compensate.
Better yet, there may even be some room for a bit of positive-regression: Georges Niang, a core member of Utah’s bench and a 37.6 percent three-point shooter for his career, has shot just 32.9 percent this season.
Until they prove otherwise, the Jazz will continue to be discounted as a team that just doesn’t have enough talent to truly compete. But, even if that might be true, Utah’s roster is a strong one with few deficiencies, one that should be able to go toe-to-toe with almost any other in the NBA. And there’s no reason to expect the 22-5 team should slow down any time soon.
Come the postseason, even the best of the best will have to bring their A-game to oust the Jazz.
NBA AM: Draymond Green Is Having an Unprecedented Season
Even though the offense has struggled, Draymond Green remains one of the NBA’s most unique and versatile defenders.
Draymond Green has long been considered one of the most unique players in NBA history. His skill set allows him to have one of the worst shooting seasons in recent memory, yet still be an integral part of the Golden State Warriors’ success. Green is no longer the Defensive Player of the Year or All-Star he once was, but he’s been as important as ever to the back-on-the-map dynasty.
Naturally, Green is having the worst statistical season of his career since his rookie season. He’s averaging just 5 points per game while shooting an abysmal 34 percent from the field and 19.5 percent on three-pointers. On top of that, he’s also struggling to finish around the rim. He’s shooting just 26.7 percent in the paint (non-restricted area) per NBA.com.
But it extends beyond that: only two players in NBA history have averaged 5 or fewer points per game while shooting 35 percent or less from the field and less than 20 percent on three-point attempts while playing over 28 minutes per game – of course, that’s Green and Dennis Rodman. Even then, Rodman only attempted two three-pointers while Green has attempted 41. In turn, the case can be made that he is having the worst shooting season in NBA history.
For just about every other NBA player, they would be relegated to the end of the bench if not cut from the team altogether. Almost no one has put up the number he has while playing his amount of minutes. Draymond Green, however, has been the Warriors’ second-most important player.
While his scoring and efficiency have fallen off a cliff, Green is still having a positive impact on the Golden State offense. He’s one of the best screen-setters in the league and he’s still an effective playmaker. Averaging 7.8 assists per game, which is the most on the team and also a career-high, Green’s ability as a ballhandler has taken some offensive load from Stephen Curry’s shoulders. He’s also been crucial as a communicator and mentor, as he can often be seen yelling at teammates to get into the right positions.
A staple of the Warriors’ offense for the past half-decade has been handing Green the ball in the post not to score, but to facilitate. Here, Golden States uses a split action and Green’s vision for an easy bucket.
Green’s greatest impact may come with how much easier he makes the game for Curry. Warrior lineups with Green and Curry have outscored opponents by 83 points in their minutes together, per NBA.com. The synergy between these two is beautiful to watch as they know exactly how to play off one another. Green is constantly looking to get his star open and Curry knows that.
Look at how instinctual this play is for these two:
Green also acts as a release valve for Curry when in the pick-and-roll. Teams often look to trap Curry and that’s when he drops it off for Green who gets to attack the defense in a 4-on-3 situation.
Here’s an example of how it leads to easy offense for Golden State:
Even with the plummeting scoring ability, Green is still an all-world defender. He is more than effective on switches and can blow-up pick-and-rolls single-handily. His knack for great elite weak-side help has been crucial for the Warriors’ defense – and has been for the better part of the dynasty.
Over the years, Green has lost a step athletically, but he’s still one of the best at staying vertical and avoiding fouls.
Green’s uniqueness has never been more evident than this season. Per NBA.com, the Warriors have outscored opponents by 77 points in all of Green’s minutes this season. That’s the most on the team, even higher than Curry. When Green is on the bench, the Warriors have been outscored by opponents by 52 points. Even as he’s putting up the worst shooting splits of anyone who plays big minutes, his impact is still felt.
Draymond Green’s numbers are down across the board, other than his assists. There are few plays where he grabs a rebound and goes coast-to-coast as he used to, but Father Time is undefeated. He’s no longer an elite rim protector and he’s really struggled to finish around the hoop himself. Yet, Green still has a 5.3 net rating. The overall athleticism has dropped off but his intelligence allows him to remain a productive player for Golden State.
Draymond Green is now 30 years old and his best seasons seem to be in the rearview mirror. However, this version of Green is still a great, impactful player – even if the box score often refuses to show it. For now, Green is having one of the most unique seasons the NBA has ever seen.
NBA PM: The Dallas Mavericks Need to Get Luka Doncic Help
The Dallas Mavericks are a better team than their record suggests but they should upgrade their roster before it is too late.
Without a doubt, the Dallas Mavericks have stumbled out of the gates. They’ve played 25 games and they’re 11-14, which has them just outside the playoff picture and toward the bottom of the Southwest Division.
That can partially be explained by Kristaps Porzingis missing the first nine games because of offseason knee surgery. The Mavericks also went through a rough patch where they were without key rotation players due to absences related to COVID-19. And, as if those challenges didn’t make it hard enough for Dallas to perform up to expectations, they’ve had the second-most difficult strength of schedule in the NBA, per basketball-reference.com.
However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. For example, Porzingis isn’t playing up to par at either end of the floor. He’s shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and, while there’s value in stationing him on the wing to space the floor, perhaps Porzingis and the Mavericks would benefit from dialing up more pick and pops with Luka Doncic. Defensively, Porzingis has been a step slower than we’re accustomed to seeing and he’s surrendering 112 points per 100 possessions.
Then there’s the Seth Curry for Josh Richardson trade, which hasn’t worked out nearly as well as Dallas anticipated. The Mavericks accepted the downgrade in three-point shooting believing Richardson would space the floor and knock down catch-and-shoot threes – all while providing them with another player who can create quality shots and address their need for stingier defense. So far, that hasn’t been the case.
Richardson is shooting less than 30 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s only averaging 13.1 points per game. Defensive stats are flawed, but not to the extent that someone who’s playing well would have a 117 defensive rating and a negative defensive box plus/minus. The Mavericks are hoping it’s only a matter of time before Richardson, who missed games due to a COVID-19-related absence, shakes off his struggles and starts playing up to his capabilities.
As much as it hurts the Mavericks to have two of their most relied upon players not performing up to expectations, their struggles extend far beyond Richardson and Porzingis. Exemplifying their lack of productivity this season is that they rank 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions and they have the worst three-point shooting percentage in the league.
Although Dallas must sort through the problems plaguing them, they can take comfort in last season, when they produced the highest offensive rating in NBA history, as a reason for them to believe they’ll climb from their current ranking of 15th. A team starting Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber also have reason to believe – if they can stay healthy – they’ll make strides defensively as the season progresses.
But even if that happens, how far will internal improvements take the Mavericks? Will it get them to the Conference Semifinals? Rather than banking on that being the case, Dallas should be aggressive in its effort to bolster the talent around its MVP candidate.
Right now, the Houston Rockets don’t qualify for the play-in tournament – so if they’re willing to trade P.J. Tucker, he’s someone the Mavericks could realistically acquire who would help them on both ends of the floor. Tucker’s still one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters from the left corner, where he’s taken 28 shots and made 42.9 percent of them this season. His stat line isn’t robust; he’s averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but Tucker’s a stout and versatile defender who makes the game easier for his teammates on both ends of the floor.
If the Mavericks want to add a veteran ball-handler who can lessen the burden on Doncic to create quality shots for him and his teammates, George Hill is a potential target who checks that box. This season, he’s averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists while playing 26.4 minutes per game. The 34-year-old guard is shooting 50.8 percent from the field, taking 4.1 three-point attempts per game and making them at a 38.6 percent clip. Like Tucker, Hill’s a two-way player, and at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he’s a versatile perimeter defender.
While it won’t stand in the way of Hill getting traded, he recently underwent a minor procedure to address a mallet finger injury of his right thumb. He’ll get re-evaluated in three weeks.
The Mavericks are a better team than their record suggests and, in time, that will prevail. However, in a loaded Western Conference where they currently wouldn’t even be the eighth seed, to avoid another first-round exit, they should upgrade their roster to increase their margin for error.