100,000 geolocation checks around State Farm Stadium from 8,000 sportsbook accounts says GeoComply

GeoComply has announced that it conducted a record 100 million geolocation checks across 23 states and D.C. which permit legal, online sports betting during the Super Bowl LVII weekend. The Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs edge out the Philadelphia Eagles and took place in Glendale, Arizona, making it the first Super Bowl to take place in a state with legal online sports betting.

What were the geolocation highlights?

The company’s report highlights the following:

GeoComply conducted 100 million geolocation checks on Saturday and Sunday, a 25 percent increase from last year’s Super Bowl weekend.

GeoComply registered 7.4 million accounts over the weekend. This is a 32 percent increase from last year.

GeoComply’s data shows more than 100,000 geolocation checks in and around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, from over 8,000 fan sportsbook accounts.

New York topped all states with 13.9 million GeoComply geolocation checks over Super Bowl weekend.

Although GeoComply data provides but a small snapshot around potential legal sports betting activity, all of the metrics suggest that Super Bowl LVII, as expected, broke all previous set records for legal sports betting.

GeoComply Co-Founder & CEO Anna Sainsbury commented: “Super Bowl LVII was a record-breaking event. GeoComply data reveals that Americans’ interest in legally betting on the Super Bowl has never been higher. It also showed that many fans at State Farm Stadium embraced their newfound ability to bet while watching the game in person.”

The Philadelphia Eagles hail from Pennsylvania, where online sports betting has been legal for a considerable period of time, as well as online casino.

The Kansas City Chiefs are based in Missouri where sports betting is not yet legal, despite growing pressure and another legislative push. GeoComply has revealed that over 250,000 Missourians attempted to access legal sportsbooks in other states and were blocked from betting. In neighbouring Kansas, GeoComply recorded 2.2 million legal sports betting geolocation transactions.

How did the states rank?

GeoComply data on the top five states by geolocation checks and total unique sportsbook accounts accessed also tells an interesting story:

State Geolocation checks Total unique accounts Ohio 12,600,000 1,100,000 New York 13,900,000 851,000 Pennsylvania 11,800,000 793,000 New Jersey 9,100,000 660,000 Michigan 7,500,000 575,000 As expected, New York topped geolocation checks with 13.9 million across Super Bowl weekend. Ohio, despite having launched just last month, came in a surprise second place with 12.6 million. Ohio topped the table on unique sportsbook accounts accessed, with 1.1 million across the weekend, ahead of the four other big hitting gambling states. It is perhaps little wonder there’s a push for the sports betting tax to increase from 10% to 20% in the new state budget.

Ohio is the 34th largest state by area and the seventh most populous. The three most populous states per recent data are California, Texas and Florida, all of which do not allow legalized sports betting. November 2022 saw the hopes and dreams of commercial operators dashed with California sports betting ballot suffering a crushing defeat, while 2023 could be the year of Texas online sports betting . Only time will tell.

The data was based on GeoComply’s geolocation check transactions for its customers, which occur at various stages of a user registering and placing a bet with legally regulated online sportsbooks. These transaction volumes were measured between midnight EST on February 11 through the end of the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023. State Farm Stadium data was collected starting at 12:00PM EST on February 12 through the end of the Super Bowl.