NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic Is Front-Runner After One Month

Luka Doncic says Mavericks 'can be great' this season
After one month of the 2022-23 NBA season, there is a clear front-runner amongst the top of the pack. Luka Doncic has been playing lights out to start the season and it’s only been six games. He’s putting up video game type numbers to start the season. 

The Dallas Mavericks PG has the lowest odds to win the MVP at (+275), but Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is not too far behind at (+325). Both carry their teams throughout the game and it’s no question why they have the two lowest odds.

After Antetokounmpo, the next closest odds are Jayson Tatum (+750) with the Boston Celtics and Ja Morant (+800) in Memphis. Don’t count anyone out just yet. For right now, however, Doncic is the man to beat.

Luka Doncic is the MVP of the league after one month

Doncic is the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to score 30 plus points in each of the first six games of the season. What was even more impressive was that he had 30 points at halftime of last nights game vs the Magic. He’s getting closer and closer to averaging a triple-double for the season. The Dallas Mavericks are lucky to have Luka on their team.

NBA MVP Odds

Player Odds Bookmaker
Luka Doncic +275 BetOnline logo
Giannis Antetokounmpo +325 BetOnline logo
Jayson Tatum +750 BetOnline logo
Ja Morant +800 BetOnline logo
Steph Curry +1400 BetOnline logo
Joel Embiid +1600 BetOnline logo
Nikola Jokic +1800 BetOnline logo
Kevin Durant +2500 BetOnline logo
Donovan Mitchell +2800 BetOnline logo
Trae Young +3300 BetOnline logo
Zion Williamson +3300 BetOnline logo

He’s had a triple-double twice already this season and hasn’t scored lower than 31 points in a game. For the season Doncic is averaging (8.7) assists per game and has had double digit assist in four of the Mavericks six games. He also leads the NBA in points per game, averaging (36.7) per. To make it even sweeter, Doncic is averaging (9.5) rebounds per game.

Those are undeniable MVP numbers. If Luka can keep this stellar play up for the rest of the year, the MVP trophy could be his. There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played.

