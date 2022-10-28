NBA
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Jayson Tatum Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets
It’s a busy Friday night in the NBA, with 12 games live and ready for fans to sink their teeth in to. We’ve selected three player prop picks for tonights games.
There’s a lot of action, including three games were we’ve selected a pick on. The Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors, meanwhile the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks.
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Jayson Tatum over 26.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline
- James Harden over 9.5 assists @ -125 with BetOnline
- Giannis Antetokounmpo over 12.5 rebounds @ -125 with BetOnline
NBA Player Prop #1: Jayson Tatum Over 26.5 Points @ -115 with BetOnline
Our first pick for the night is for Jayson Tatum to score over 26.5 points. ‘Big Deuce’ is one of the favorites for MVP, averaging 32.5 PPG, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.
Both the Celtics and opponents the Cavaliers are sitting on 3-1 for the season so far, so it’s a tough game to call in terms of who wins, however the Cavs are on a three game winning streak after winning all their games since losing their first of the season.
The Celtics lost last time out against the Chicago Bulls, so they could have had a slight knock in confidence.
Been loving Jayson Tatum's defense this season pic.twitter.com/dUF7heR57R
— Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) October 27, 2022
NBA Player Prop #2: James Harden Over 9.5 Assists @ -125 with BetOnline
Our second pick is 76ers’ James Harden to get over 9.5 assists. His performances have been impeccable so far this season, averaging 9.6 assists. On Monday, he just missed out on a triple-double with 29 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.
Harden didn’t have his best game against the Raptors in their meeting on Wednesday night, however he’ll hope he can turn it around this time out, and prove why he’s one of the best guards in the league.
So far this season 😳
James Harden: 107 points and 39 assists
Ben Simmons: 17 points and 21 assists pic.twitter.com/191g4aFX4I
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 25, 2022
NBA Player Prop #3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 12.5 Rebounds @ -125 with BetOnline
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are currently sitting in 1st place in the Eastern Conference, and are undefeated in their first three games.
Giannis is averaging 36 PPG, with 13.0 rebounds, and his stats so far this season back up his individual honours over the past couple of years. He’s now leading the scoring in the NBA, and his defensive game is just as good.
Giannis now leads the NBA in scoring with 36.0 PPG on 67.7% shooting.
Good night. pic.twitter.com/YBab4VIpGr
— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 27, 2022
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Celtics
|-240
|Cavaliers
|+200
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Raptors
|+103
|76ers
|-123
Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Bucks
|-250
|Knicks
|+210
