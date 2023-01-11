Ranking The NBA’s Top 10 Players Under The Age of 25 In the 2022-23 Season

We’re truly in the greatest era the NBA has ever seen. The competition has never been so close and the scoring is at an all-time high. Players come into the league with an increased amount of skill and talent compared to the past. Some of the leagues best and brightest talent are young too and have a long future as a pro ahead of them. Next, we’ll rank the top 10 players under 25 in the NBA for the 2022-23 season.

Memphis seeks 8 in a row.

Minnesota seeks 5 in a row.

Boston, Denver seek 4 in a row. Who will stay 🔥 during tonight's action on ESPN and on the NBA App?https://t.co/HMzmcX9cSl pic.twitter.com/dHNyN6sw9k — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2023

Top 10 players in the NBA under 25 years old

1. Luka Doncic (23): 3x all-star, 3x all-nba, 2018-19 ROY

There’s no question why Luka Doncic is at the top of this list. His dominance every time he steps on the court in undeniable and he’s truly and MVP caliber player. Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks in points (33.3), rebounds (8.7), assists (8.5), and steals (1.6) per game. With little help from his supporting cast, Luka has the Mavs at fourth in the West with a 23-19 record.

2. Jayson Tatum (24): 3x all-star, 2x all-nba, 2021-22 ECF MVP

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have had one goal on their mind all season long. Make it back to the NBA Finals to avenge their loss to the Warriors last season. There off to a great start with the best record in the league at 29-12. In his sixth-year as a pro, Tatum has gotten better and better statistically each season. He’s increased his scoring, rebounding, and assist averages over the last three-to-four seasons.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24): 2018-19 all-rookie

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s young guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an all-star caliber player in his last three seasons. It seems as if he will finally get his first all-star appearance this season as he is one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA right now. SGA leads the team in points (30.8), assists (5.6), and steals (1.6) and steals per game this season for the Thunder. OKC might not be a playoff contender this season, but they have a young star in SGA.

4. Ja Morant (23): 1x all-star, 2019-20 ROY, 2021-22 all-nba

You don’t need to see any stats to know that Ja Morant is one of the best young talents that the league has to offer right now. He’s showed his superstardom with the Grizzlies in his four seasons with the team and continues to hold himself and his teammates to the highest of standards. His (27.2) points and (8.0) rebounds lead Memphis this season.

a special Ja 1 delivery from @JaMorant 💙 pic.twitter.com/6WPf0sIUHJ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 2, 2023

5. Trae Young (24): 2x all-star, 2018-19 all-rookie, 2021-22 all-nba

Despite a down year in his shooting numbers and overall efficiency this season, Trae Young is still one of the best players under 25 in the NBA. When playing at his best he facilitates the offense for the Hawks and can pull-up from nearly any spot on the court. His 32 percent from deep is a career-low for him this season. Young is still contributing a solid 28/3/10 for Atlanta this season.

6. Tyrese Haliburton (22): 2020-21 all-rookie

It was quite the shock last season when the Sacramento Kings shipped Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers. Haliburton has played 65 games as a Pacer and he’s having his best season as a pro so far in 2022-23. He’s averaging (20.3) points, (10.3) assists, and (1.8) steals per game for Indiana. The 22 year old is a part of the young core that the Pacers are building their future around right now and he’s in a great spot to become a first-time all-star this year.

Tyrese Haliburton is leading the league in assists (10.3 APG), he's top 3 in steals (1.8 SPG), and top 10 in three-pointers made (117 3PM), while shooting above 40% from beyond the arc.⭐️ set that lock screen as your daily reminder to VOTE to make him an #NBAAllStar. pic.twitter.com/9MrNJGgCqV — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 11, 2023

7. Zion Williamson (22): 1x all-star, 2019-20 all-rookie

Zion Williamson would likely be higher on this list if not for the injuries that have delayed his career at time. The young all-star missed all of last season with a foot-injury and had an impressive start to the 2022-23 season before hurting his hamstring. Injuries are Williamson’s biggest hurdle in the NBA. When he’s healthy and at his best, Zion is averaging (25.8) points, (7.0) rebounds, and (4.6) assists per game. He’s played in 29 games for the Pelicans this season.

8. Darius Garland (22): 1x all-star

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the best backcourts in the NBA with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. The 22 year old Garland has been a big part of the Cavs offense over the last three seasons. He’s averaging (21.4) points and (7.8) assists per game. His three-point percentage is also a career-high at 39 this season.

9. Anthony Edwards (21): 2020-21 all-rookie

It’s gone under the radar, but third-year pro Anthony Edwards is having another excellent season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. His points, rebounds, assists, field-goal, and three-point percentage are all career-high’s for him this season. Karl-Anthony Towns has been out with a right calf strain for weeks now and it’s benefited Edwards play. He and the Timberwolves are ninth in the Western Conference and are on a four-game win streak.

10. Tyrese Maxey (22)

Tyrese Maxey’s rookie season with the 76ers was average at best. It was last season where he exploded out of no where and became a household name around the NBA. He improved his scoring from (8.0) points per game in 2020-21 to (17.5) per game in 2021-22. His scoring numbers are all the way up to (21.2) per game this season. Maxey is a vital part of the 76ers offense and they’ll need his best if they want to compete in the East come playoffs.