Is Jayson Tatum Hinting At A Possible Reunion With Kemba Walker In Boston With His Latest Tweet?

The Dallas Mavericks signed Kemba Walker earlier this season for some veteran help and depth off the bench. Last night the Mavericks lost a tough game at home to the Boston Celtics 124-95. Today, the team announced that they are waiving four-time all-star Kemba Walker as his salary would have been fully guaranteed starting tomorrow. Walker may not be out of a job just yet as one of his former teammates took to twitter after the news broke.

As a Maverick, Walker only played in nine games this season where he averaged 8/2/2/. He signed for the veteran minimum in late November. His former teammate Jayson Tatum went to twitter today after news broke that Walker was being waived and he hinted at a possible reunion with his teammate.

Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+375) to win the Finals this season.

Mavs waive Kemba Walker, but his former teammate might want him back in Boston

Kemba Walker’s bright spot with the Mavs this season was his 32-point game vs the Cavs on 12/17. In the tweet above you can see that Jayson Tatum said no words at all in his tweet and rather used three emoji’s to get his point across and it surely worked. Walker spent two seasons with the Celtics where he averaged 20/4/5 in 99 games played.

Money was one reason why Walker was waived by the team, but the other reason was that the Mavs wanted younger players to have more chance at playing time and it opened a roster spot. All 30 teams as of yesterday can now sign free-agents to 10-day contracts Dallas will likely explore that option to fill the open roster spot.

McKinley Wright IV is a guard on a two-way contract who has earned more playing time for the Mavs as he’s been playing quality defense and is adding depth to the rotation. Also, the Mavs want to leave a path open for rookie Jaden Hardy who scored 15 points in 15 minutes played in their loss to the Celtics last night.

At 32, Walker’s career in the NBA is far from over, but he’ll be in search of a new home in the time being. He’s a 36 percent career three-point shooter who has a knack for scoring in this league.