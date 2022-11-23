NBA
2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Three Way Race Between Antetokounmpo, Doncic, And Tatum
In the first six weeks of the 2022-23 season, the MVP race is extremely close and it’s a three way race between some of the best talent in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the front-runner right now, but not too far behind is Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. All three have seen a great amount of individual and team success this season.
NBA betting sites have Giannis at (+275), Luka at (+290), and Tatum at (+300) to win MVP this season. Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP winner in his career while Doncic and Tatum search for their first. Both the Celtics and the Bucks are the top two teams in the East right now and the Mavs are eighth in the West right now.
It’s going to be an exciting race all season to see who can edge the other out and win the hardware when it matters.
NBA MVP Tracker, via @bball_ref:
1.) Luka Doncic
2.) Jayson Tatum
3.) Giannis Antetokounmpo
4.) Nikola Jokic
5.) Steph Curry
6.) Donovan Mitchell
7.) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
8.) Ja Morant
9.) Domantas Sabonis
10.) Tyrese Haliburton
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 18, 2022
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
MVP race is neck and neck so far this season
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a very slim lead over Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum right now. It’s any mans games with a lot of basketball left to play. The Bucks are 12-4 on the season and are first place in the Central Division. Boston are a league best 13-4 and are first in the Atlantic Division. Dallas are 9-7, which is second in the Southwest Conference behind the Pelicans.
A look at the NBA standings after tonight's action!
📲 https://t.co/6FlAlihMep pic.twitter.com/yWDdUnESOd
— NBA (@NBA) November 23, 2022
NBA MVP Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|+275
|Luka Doncic
|+290
|Jayson Tatum
|+300
|Steph Curry
|+900
|Joel Embiid
|+1000
|Ja Morant
|+2200
|Kevin Durant
|+2500
|Donovan Mitchell
|+2500
|Nikola Jokic
|+2800
|Devin Booker
|+5000
|Trae Young
|+5000
Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls at 8:00pm. Milwaukee has won nine of their last ten games and the Bulls have lost four of their last five. Two of the top three MVP contenders will go head-to-head tonight when the Mavericks take on the Celtics at 7:30pm tonight on ESPN. Luka Doncic will have to carry his team tonight if he wants to get past the Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
- NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Kevin Huerter Over 15.5 Points Leads Our Best Bets
- Jazz forward Rudy Gay on NBA trade block
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Three Way Race Between Antetokounmpo, Doncic, And Tatum
- Nets star Kevin Durant: ‘Kevin Huerter is playing like Klay, Steph’
- Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Wednesday 11/23: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 11/10: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Former NBA Player Call Ben Simmons Most Overrated Player In The NBA
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Karl-Anthony Towns on Anthony Edwards: ‘I’ll always be here to take a bullet for him’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox leads NBA in clutch points this season