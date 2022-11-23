Home » news » 2022 23 Nba Mvp Odds Three Way Race Between Antetokounmpo Doncic And Tatum

2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Three Way Race Between Antetokounmpo, Doncic, And Tatum

In the first six weeks of the 2022-23 season, the MVP race is extremely close and it’s a three way race between some of the best talent in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the front-runner right now, but not too far behind is Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. All three have seen a great amount of individual and team success this season. 

NBA betting sites have Giannis at (+275), Luka at (+290), and Tatum at (+300) to win MVP this season. Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP winner in his career while Doncic and Tatum search for their first. Both the Celtics and the Bucks are the top two teams in the East right now and the Mavs are eighth in the West right now.

It’s going to be an exciting race all season to see who can edge the other out and win the hardware when it matters.

MVP race is neck and neck so far this season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a very slim lead over Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum right now. It’s any mans games with a lot of basketball left to play. The Bucks are 12-4 on the season and are first place in the Central Division. Boston are a league best 13-4 and are first in the Atlantic Division. Dallas are 9-7, which is second in the Southwest Conference behind the Pelicans.

NBA MVP Odds

Player Odds Bookmaker
Giannis Antetokounmpo +275 BetOnline logo
Luka Doncic +290 BetOnline logo
Jayson Tatum +300 BetOnline logo
Steph Curry +900 BetOnline logo
Joel Embiid +1000 BetOnline logo
Ja Morant +2200 BetOnline logo
Kevin Durant +2500 BetOnline logo
Donovan Mitchell +2500 BetOnline logo
Nikola Jokic +2800 BetOnline logo
Devin Booker +5000 BetOnline logo
Trae Young +5000 BetOnline logo

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls at 8:00pm. Milwaukee has won nine of their last ten games and the Bulls have lost four of their last five. Two of the top three MVP contenders will go head-to-head tonight when the Mavericks take on the Celtics at 7:30pm tonight on ESPN. Luka Doncic will have to carry his team tonight if he wants to get past the Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

