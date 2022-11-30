2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum Is New Favorite To Win League MVP

Just under a two months into the 2022-23 NBA season, it’s been a thrilling start and we’ve seen the top teams emerge in each conference. The MVP race is a close one and we have a new favorite to win it all. Giannis Antetokounmpo was (+275) last week and since then, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is now the favorite at (+275) to win MVP.

It’s still an extremely close race right now, but Tatum has to be the favorite because of his individual and team success. The Celtics have the best record in the NBA right now at 17-4, and they’ve looked close to unbeatable to begin this season. Not too far behind Tatum in the MVP race are Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

NBA betting sites have Antetokounmpo at (+310) and Doncic at (+325) to win league MVP.

Jayson Tatum is top 2 in the NBA MVP race, and he ain't number 2. pic.twitter.com/TMIQOyZpTu — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 24, 2022

The MVP race should be extremely close all season long

Jayson Tatum is the new favorite to win MVP. His Celtics are 17-4 and have won 13 of their last 14 games. A two-time league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo will always find himself in the MVP race. He’s too dominant when he plays and helped lead the Bucks to a championship in 2021. Third in the race is Luka Doncic who helped get his team a 116-113 win vs the Warriors last night. Doncic leads his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game. He also leads the league in scoring with (33.5) points per game.

The NBA standings after Tuesday night's action! For more, download the NBA App

🏀 https://t.co/6FlAlihMep pic.twitter.com/Two8NbJpgw — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2022

NBA MVP Odds

Player Odds Bookmaker Jayson Tatum +275 Giannis Antetokounmpo +310 Luka Doncic +325 Steph Curry +700 Joel Embiid +1200 Ja Morant +1800 Kevin Durant +2000 Nikola Jokic +2200 Donovan Mitchell +2500 Devin Booker +5000 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +5000

Tonight, the Boston Celtics will host the Miami Heat. That game will be nationally televised on NBA TV at 7:30pm. Tipping off at the same time are the Milwaukee Bucks who are on the road to face a scrappy New York Knicks team tonight.