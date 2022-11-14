NBA
NBA Outright Odds: Bucks And Celtics Tied For Best Odds To Win
The Boston Celtics are now tied with Milwaukee Bucks for the lowest odds to win the NBA Finals. Both are at (+550) right now and that’s in large part to the hot streak that Boston is on. Milwaukee has been dealing with some minor injuries and they’re still waiting the return of an all-star SG. The Celtics have won six straight games and both teams have 10 wins on the season so far.
NBA betting sites have the Bucks and Celtics at (+550) to win the Finals. Milwaukee has gone 1-2 in their last three games and are looking for a bounce-back win vs the Hawks. Boston will take on the Thunder tonight at home and they will try and keep their win streak alive.
NBA Championship Outright Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+550
|Boston Celtics
|+550
|Golden State Warriors
|+750
|LA Clippers
|+800
|Phoenix Suns
|+950
|Brooklyn Nets
|+1400
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+1600
|Dallas Mavericks
|+1800
|Denver Nuggets
|+1800
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+1800
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1800
Celtics and Bucks are tied for lowest odds to win the Finals
The Boston Celtics have won seven of their last eight games and have won the last six in a row. Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown lead the Celtics in scoring in that eight game stretch and they are one of the best one-two punches in the NBA. Tatum scores (32.3) points and snags (7.2) rebounds per game while Brown scores (25.3) points and (6.8) rebounds per game. Boston is back to their dominant form again and look to be a top team in the East like Milwaukee and Cleveland.
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics vs. @okcthunder
⏰ 7:30 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 @NBCSBoston & @NBATV
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: https://t.co/oMeEuecWON#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/EUkHwErp0V
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 14, 2022
Milwaukee started the season 9-0 and have lost two of the last three games. Injuries have played a real factor on their season so far even with all the wins. Jrue Holiday is listed as out for tonight’s game and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable to play. The Bucks are still waiting on the return of Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton to the lineup. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will have their third matchup so far this season against the Bucks tonight. The season series is tied at 1-1.
