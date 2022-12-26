Home » news » Ranking The Top 4 Clutch Plays Of The Nba Season So Far

Ranking The Top 4 Clutch Plays Of The NBA Season So Far

The 2022-23 NBA season has given us some memorable games so far and a lot of teams are at similar places this season. In the Western Conference, only three games separate the first and the seventh seed. In the East, Milwaukee and Boston are the two top dogs with a few other teams who have a chance. One thing is for sure, with the talent we have in the NBA today, there are going to be some clutch plays that happen. 

Next, we are going to rank the top 4 clutch plays of the NBA season so far. We’re going to talk about game-winning shot, nasty cross-overs, and jaw dropping assists.

Top 4 clutch plays of the NBA season so far

4. Kevin Durant ankle-breaking cross-over 

Earleir this season the Brooklyn Nets were playing the Washington Wizards and the superstar Kevin Durant had the ball in his hands. He took a few dribbles and the crossed-over Daniel Gafford so bad that the big man fell to the ground. It wouldn’t be a clutch play if Durant didn’t hit the shot. He obviously did and he even sent the home fans into shock on what he just did.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner vs Wizards 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing short of spectacular for the Oklahoma City Thunder. For a young franchise still trying to find their identity, SGA is a superstar in the making who OKC rely on a lot to be great. He hit a game-winning step-back three vs the Wizards about a month ago and capped off a huge 42 point performance. SGA is averaging (31.2) points per game this season and is looking to become a first-time all-star this season.

2. Luka Doncic flashy assist to Christian Wood 

Luka Doncic is going to win MVP of the league someday and there’s no debating that. The way he carries the Mavericks each game is incredible and he puts up huge numbers as well. He’s capable of a triple-double almost every night. Donic and the Mavs were playing the Nuggets and Luka has a wild assist to Christian Woods to knocked down a three on a pass that came right to his hands. He was looking directly at the basket when he made the pass and just easily threw the ball right to Woods.

1. De’Aaron Fox game-winning three vs Washington 

Sacramento and Washington were playing earlier this season and the game was tied at 123 when the Wizards hit a three with under 10 seconds left in OT. The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox used his speed to dribble up the court and had just a few seconds to get a shot up. Fox had to talk nearly a half-court shot and was standing on the Magics centercourt logo. A prayer was answered when Fox’s three went right through the nets and the Kings walked-off the game in OT.

