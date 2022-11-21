Top 10 Players By Points Per Game In The 2022-23 Season

Not every team in the NBA are built the same. Certain teams have balanced lineups and rely on a number of players to score for them. Others have players like Luka Doncic and Steph Curry who carry their team almost every night. It’s been a fun 2022-23 season to start and we’ll continue to see the stars show out on the games biggest stage.

👀 The NBA Standings after Sunday night's hoops! For more, download the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/6FlAlihMep pic.twitter.com/LLqnuz75rg — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2022

Top 10 players by points per game

1. Luka Doncic (33.5) ppg

The three-time all-star is averaging over 30 points per game for the first time in his career. He’s scored 30 ore more points in 12 of the 15 games he’s played this season. Doncic has scored 40 or more three times. Luka is the MVP of his own team as well. His usage rate is off the charts this season. On top of his (33.5) points per game, he averages (9.1) rebounds, and (8.1) assists.

2. Steph Curry (32.3) ppg

It shouldn’t be a shock to see Curry near the top of this list. He’s one of the most prolific scorers the NBA has ever seen. This season Curry has scored 30 or more points in 11 of the 16 games he’s played this season. Curry is highly regarded as the best three-point shooter ever, and possibly one the greatest scorers to ever grace the NBA hardwood.

2. Joel Embiid (32.3) ppg

Joel Embiid is always leading the Philadelphia 76ers is scoring as he’s on the best centers in the league right now. The big man has missed some time this season already and the team announced the he will miss the next two games in a row for the Sixers. However, Embiid is still averaging (32.3) points per game this season and has scored 30+ points in half of his games this season.

76ers star Joel Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain and will miss the upcoming back-to-back games vs. Nets and Hornets. He will be re-evaluated in the coming days. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2022

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.1) ppg

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is far and away the best players for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s scoring (31.1) points per game this season and has scored 30+ points in 11 of the 15 games he’s played this season. Shai is shooting 53 percent frm the field right now along with a free-throw percentage of 92.

5. Kevin Durant (30.4) ppg

The Brooklyn Nets have relied heavily on Kevin Durant this season, much like they did last year. Durant is still producing at such a high level this late in his career. He’s scored 30 or more points in eight of the 17 games he’s played in this season. Additionally, he’s had 25+ in every game this season. Brooklyn rely on Durant to carry the offense at times.

Kevin Durant just passed Michael Jordan’s record with his 17th straight 25+ point game to start this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yVjlPyXFAt — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 21, 2022

6. Jayson Tatum (30.3) ppg

Jayson Tatum is a player who’s name is near the top of the MVP conversation right now. He scores (30.3) points per game, but does much more than that for the Celtics. Tatum also averages (7.4) rebounds and (4.5) assists per game. The three-time all-star has scored 30 ore more points in half of his games this season. He continues to get better and better each year he’s in the league.

7. Donovan Mitchell (29.9) ppg

Donovan Mitchell has proved to be a great offseason addition for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He leads the team in scoring with (29.9) points per game and has scored 30+ points in nine of 14 games he’s played in. Mitchell helped lead the offense for the first few games while the team waited for the return of Darius Garland. He scored 30 or more points in five of his first six games.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.5) ppg

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players the NBA has seen in recent history. His combination of size, speed, and athleticism are virtually un-guardable sometimes. He’s averaging (29.5) points per game this season along with (12.0) rebounds and (5.3) assists. Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in half of the games he’s played in this season.

9. Ja Morant (28.6) ppg

It’s was a hot start to the season for Morant before he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain in Friday’s game. However, Morant is still off to a hot start. He’s scored 30+ points in eight of the 14 games that he’s played in this season. Morant was also averaging (6.2) rebounds and (7.1) assists per game.

10. Devin Booker (27.6) ppg

The Phoenix Suns had a hot start to the 2022-23 season, but have cooled down since then. Leading the Suns in scoring this season is Devin Booker with (27.6) points per game. Booker is shooting 48 percent from the field this season. He’s scored 30 or more points in six of the 16 games he’s played in this season.