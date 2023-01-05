Home » news » A Former Nba Player Says Pelicans Zion Williamsons Body Is Not Built To Play This Game

Main Page

A Former NBA Player Says Pelicans Zion Williamson’s ‘Body Is Not Built To Play This Game’

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 50 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Zion Williamson New Contract Has A Weight Clause That Cost Him Millions
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

For all-star PF Zion Williamson, it’s been a continuous struggle for him to remain fully healthy. In his fourth season with the Pelicans he’s played in 114 games. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. This season he’s played in 29 of their 38 games and it was reported yesterday that he is out for at least three weeks with a hamstring injury. A former league player stated that he thinks Williamson’s body is not built for the NBA. 

There’s no denying the 22 year old’s dominance when he is healthy and playing. For his career he averages 26/7/3 and those are not numbers to just turn your head at. Zion plays a unique brand of basketball for the way the league has been evolving.

Shooters are arguably the most players in the league right now, but that’s not how Williamson plays. He uses his massive says and explosiveness to finish near the rim. Louisiana Sports Betting sites have the Pelicans at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

Former NBA player Eddie Jones has always seen Zion’s size as a negative

With his injury history in mind, former NBA player Eddie Jones explained why he thinks Williamson’s body is not built for the NBA.

“I don’t think Zion Williamson is going to play 70+ games. I’ve said this even before he got drafted. We’ve never seen a body this big, this explosive play this game. He puts so much torque on his body. His body is not built to play this game” – Eddie Jones

Like most, Jones does not deny that Williamson is a talented basketball player, but he is worried by Zion’s latest injury. He said it was a non-contract injury and that tells him that the 22 year old has some tightness going on. Luckily, New Orleans are in decent enough position to miss Williamson for a small portion of time, but hopefully no longer than a month.

New Orleans are currently third in the Western Conference, but the Grizzlies and Nuggets only have a half-game lead over the Pelicans. If they find a way to survive this stretch where they won’t have Zion, they could still be in great position to be a top team in the West after the all-star break.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now