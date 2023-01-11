Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (thigh) upgraded to available vs. Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday night’s home game versus the San Antonio Spurs. However, Danny Green (knee) was downgraded to out.

Brandon Clarke (hip) also remains out indefinitely. About halfway through the 2022-23 season, Memphis is 27-13 and tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the Western Conference.

According to various NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies possess the seventh-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers greater odds.

.@memgrizz status report, Jan. 11 vs @spurs: OUT

Brandon Clarke – LT Hip Soreness

Danny Green – LT Knee Surgery Recovery

Jake LaRavia – NBA G League Assignment

Kenneth Lofton Jr. – NBA G League Two-Way Transfer — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 10, 2023

Morant has missed seven games so far this season. Through 33 starts, the fourth-year guard is averaging 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.4% from the floor and 31% beyond the arc.

On Oct. 21, in the Grizzlies’ 129-122 win over the Houston Rockets, the 23-year-old recorded a season-high 49 points in 32 minutes of action. He finished 17-of-26 (65.4%) shooting from the field and knocked down five 3s.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) will be available against the Spurs on Wednesday

For the Spurs’ injury report, Keita Bates-Diop (ankle) and Keldon Johnson (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Dominick Barlow (two-way contract) is out. Devin Vassell (knee) remains out indefinitely as well.

Memphis won the first two meetings of the season series. On Nov. 9, the Grizzlies defeated San Antonio 124-122. Then, they won 121-113 over the Spurs on Monday night. In the latest head-to-head outing, Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies in scoring with 24 points.

Now, San Antonio is coming off back-to-back losses. The team has lost seven of its last 10 games. Not to mention, the Spurs are winless in their past nine matchups against Memphis.

Injury report for Spurs vs. Grizzlies tomorrow Keita Bates-Diop – Questionable

Keldon Johnson- Questionable

Dominick Barlow – Out

Devin Vassell – Out#Porvida @SASportsStar pic.twitter.com/RkhhS0QN6Q — Carolina Teague (@carolinateague_) January 10, 2023

Furthermore, the Spurs are 0-6 in their previous six road games. And San Antonio is 1-4 in its last five meetings away versus the Grizzlies. San Antonio is 5-14 away, 11-27 as an underdog, and 13-28 overall.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are currently on a seven-game win streak. They’re 8-2 in their past 10 contests. Memphis is also 11-1 in its last 12 home games. To add to these betting trends, the team is 2-4 ATS in its previous six matchups versus Southwest Division opponents.

Memphis is 17-3 at home and 26-8 as a selected favorite this season. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have an 89% chance to defeat San Antonio. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for Tuesday night’s Western Conference contest.