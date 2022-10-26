Home » news » 2022 23 Nba Mvp Odds Why Ja Morant Is A Sleeper Pick For Mvp

2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Why Ja Morant Is A Sleeper Pick For MVP

Familiar faces are once again at the top of the MVP conversation. The 2022-23 season is still young and that’s why we have you covered for a sleeper MVP candidate. 

Leading the pack is Dallas Mavericks PG, Luka Doncic (+350). The next closest odds drop all the way to (+800) with Philadelphia 76er Joel Embid, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokpunmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, and Memphis’ Ja Morant.

Doncic has been in the MVP race for a few years now and it’s no surprise to see him at the top of the odds list. The previous winner of the last two MVP awards, Nikola Jokic, is at (+900) and will likely continue to rise as the season progresses.

Other players in the conversation are Steph Curyy (+1600) and Kevin Durant (+1800)

Is Ja Morant a sleeper pick to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP?

The Memphis Grizzlies have a young superstar in Ja Morant. He’s an incredible athlete who always seems to be playing at a faster pace than most. Morant is the alpha of his team and he’s the engine that makes the team run smoothly.

NBA MVP Odds

Player Odds Bookmaker
Luka Doncic +350 BetOnline logo
Joel Embiid +800 BetOnline logo
Giannis Antetokounmpo +800 BetOnline logo
Jayson Tatum +800 BetOnline logo
Ja Morant +800 BetOnline logo
Nikola Jokic  +900 BetOnline logo
Steph Curry +1600 BetOnline logo
Kevin Durant +1800 BetOnline logo
Zion Williamson +1800 BetOnline logo
Damian Lillard +2500 BetOnline logo
James Harden +3300 BetOnline logo

One thing Morant has done this season that’s gotten him into the MVP conversation early is how well he’s been shooting the three. His career average is 34 percent for three-pointers. Through four games the team is 3-1 and Morant is shooting the three ball at an impressive 60 percent so far. That is also why he’s averaging 35.3 points per game this season.

Additionally, he’s in a contract season and is likely looking to sign a big extension with Memphis in the near future if he keeps up his stellar play. Morant has gotten better in each of his seasons so far, improving his scoring and rebounding in each season. Ja is fully capable of winning the MVP award.

Back Morant to win MVP @ +800 With BetOnline

 

