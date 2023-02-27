Dylan Harper is one of the most sought-after recruits in the college basketball recruiting class of 2024. The number-two ranked overall player nationally by ESPN, Harper is expected to announce his decision on where he will play college basketball in the summer. Harper has narrowed his options to five teams, but it is believed the Duke Blue Devils are currently leading the way for Harper’s commitment.

Duke Favorites to Land Harper

The Duke Blue Devils have emerged as the favorites to capture the commitment of class of 2024 five-star combo guard Dylan Harper. Harper’s five favorite destinations also include Auburn, Indiana, Kansas, and Rutgers. But Harper is believed to be currently leaning towards the team from Durham.

NBA star Ron Harper is Dylan’s father, so basketball is in the blood of the New Jersey native.

His scouting report indicates he is a dynamic scorer, who can find his way to the rim. At 6-foot-5, he has good size for a guard, but still has good handles. He has been soaring up recruiting ranking boards over the last year or so, showing the college basketball scouts what they could be in for.

Harper returns to help Don Bosco beat the Hermits! Dylan Harper dropped a game-high 26 points, as the Ironmen topped St. Augustine 55-48 at the Paul VI Winter Classic. FULL highlights + reaction coming later to JSZ. @DBFastBreakClub @DonBoscoIronmen @dy1anharper pic.twitter.com/bTQQ2PZOeM — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) January 21, 2023

“I do a little bit of it all,” Harper said. “I have a very high IQ, can run the wing, run the point, whatever the team needs me to do. I’ll watch a lot of big guards, like Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey, big guys who run the point.”

Harper a Fan of Duke Coaches

Should Harper choose the Blue Devils when he announces his commitment this summer, he would join up with four-star shooting guard Darren Harris, who is the only other current commitment to Duke’s class of 2024.

“The care they give you really sticks out,” Harper said of Jon Scheyer and the Duke coaches. “They give you love and support at all times. They’re going to call you and check up on you.”

Wherever Harper ends up will be picking up a magnificent high school talent with a huge ceiling. Whether that be Duke or somewhere else remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see how Harper’s career develops at the college basketball level and beyond.