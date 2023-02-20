North Carolina is making a big push to secure a commitment from five-star recruit Boogie Fland, the consensus number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound student from Harlem, NY, is being heavily courted by several universities, including St. John’s, Connecticut, and Seton Hall, but it looks like the Tar Heels have taken the lead in recruiting.

Tar Heels Expect Fland’s Commitment Soon

Fland’s scouting reports highlight his ability to shoot from any level and play at his best when looking for his shot. He could be the perfect addition to a North Carolina team that is in need of a talented point guard. The Tar Heels have had a difficult season so far and will need to rebuild over the next few seasons, and Fland could be the perfect player to help them do so.

Fland visited North Carolina’s beautiful campus, the only one he has visited so far, and is being recruited by Jeff Lebo. Lebo is a former college basketball player at UNC and a coach who has built a reputation as a top recruiter. Lebo is known for his ability to connect with players and both he and head coach Hubert Davis seem to have made a big impression on Fland so far, with the Heels expecting a commitment in the coming months.

“It was a good first visit. I’m definitely looking forward to more,” Fland said of his visit. Coach Davis is a great guy and has a good head on his shoulders. I love the way he coaches.”

UNC Class of 2024 Looking Strong

However, UNC is not stopping with Fland, as they have already secured commitments from two of the top players in the class of 2024. Shooting guard Ian Jackson and point guard Elliot Cadeau will also be heading to Chapel Hill. Shooting guard Jackson is the consensus second-ranked player nationally. Meanwhile, Cadeau is the second-ranked point guard in the class. They will both be joining the Tar Heels in 2024 having already committed.

With Fland also potentially committing, the backcourt in Chapel Hill is looking very promising.

Head coach Hubert Davis can look forward to a strong 2024 class, and he will love the fact that his roster could be bolstered by Fland, Jackson, and Cadeau. The 2024 class is shaping up to be one of the best in the country, and North Carolina is in a prime position to reap the rewards.