76ers news: Ben Simmons is suspended one game for personal conduct

According to sources, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been suspended one game by the organization due to conduct detrimental to the team; this is the latest 76ers news. The 76ers are playing the Pelicans tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET. While the three-time All-Star reported to the Wells Fargo Center last Monday, he missed several practices and preseason games.

In addition to his refusal to report to training camp, he severed all communication ties with the 76ers front office. In September, Simmons was willing to forego $33 million, in efforts to seek a new team. Not only did Simmons want to play as a top contender’s number one option, he demanded for the system to be built around him. So, what made him change his mind?

On Tuesday, head coach Doc Rivers said, “I thought he was a distraction today. I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing.” Plus, the coaching staff felt that he wasn’t connecting with his fellow teammates.

Could the 76ers still trade Simmons?

Furthermore, there were multiple reports suggesting that Simmons no longer wanted to play with Joel Embiid. Could it all have been an act? At this point, no one should put anything past the guard. Some athletes behave badly for attention. 76ers general manager Elton Brand could still trade Simmons during the regular season.

However, Daryl Morey, the team’s president of basketball operations, is demanding four first-round draft picks. It is also highly doubtful that Sixers fans would want Simmons back. Nevertheless, maybe he could turn over a new leaf. As they say, winning cures everything in sports. If he stays, come time to the playoffs, Simmons has to perform better.

In the 76ers’ 103-96 loss against the Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series, the Australian put up 5.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 13 assists in 36 minutes on the court. Needless to say, this was not exactly an All-Star-worthy showing.

Athletes in different sports are pulling stunts like this on their front office staff. Players should only play, not manage or coach teams. Unfortunately, the most a G.M or team president can do is fine or suspend their star player(s).

Though, this should never be necessary. Too many talented athletes feel entitled and encouraged to do whatever they please. Other 76ers news stories are on the front page of Basketball Insiders.