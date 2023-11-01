Home » news » 76ers Pick Up Jaden Springers 4 01 Million Team Option For 2024 25 Season

76ers pick up Jaden Springer’s $4.01 million team option for 2024-25 season

Updated 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers exercised Jaden Springer’s $4.01 million club option for the 2024-25 season ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. This is part of the four-year, $10.39 million rookie-scale contract he signed in August 2021.

Springer, 21, was selected 28th overall by the Sixers in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Tennessee. During his rookie 2021-22 season, the 6-foot-4 guard made only two appearances off the bench.

In January 2022, the 76ers assigned Springer to the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate. The Tennessee product averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in 19 appearances of the 2021-22 G League season.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, Springer made two starts in 16 games. The North Carolina native averaged 2.6 points and 5.6 minutes per game with the Sixers, while also shooting 48.6% from the floor and 40% beyond the arc.

Philadelphia 76ers exercise Jaden Springer’s 2024-25 club option, note G League breakout season

While with the Blue Coats last season, the guard averaged G League career highs of 19 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game. Plus, he shot career bests of 49.1% from the field, 31.9% from 3-point range, and 77.5% at the foul line.

During the 2022-23 G League playoffs, Springer finished second in points (109), second in total rebounds (40), fourth in 3-pointers (9), second in field goals (37), and fourth in minutes played (161).

Springer went on to win the 2023 G League championship and Finals MVP with Delaware.


In Philadelphia’s 114-106 preseason loss to the Celtics on Oct. 8, the guard impressed 76ers coach Nick Nurse. Springer logged 14 points, five boards, and two assists in 24 minutes.

“[He] really guarded hard,” Nurse said of his performance. “Like, there were guys that couldn’t get around him. He got a lot of loose balls, and he offensive rebounded.

“He stuck two threes, with that one at the top of the key after a loose ball there that stuck a three and a couple of slot cuts for dunks.”

