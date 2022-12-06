76ers star James Harden is proud of Rockets guard Jalen Green

On Monday night, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden praised Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, following a 132-123 overtime loss against the Western Conference team.

“I am proud of him,” said Harden when asked about Green’s progress in the NBA. “He has not only lived up to expectations, but he is coming in with that swagger every single game.”

Green ended his performance with 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 45 minutes played. He also shot 9-of-20 (45%) from the field and missed all seven three-point attempts.

“His aggressiveness from last year carried over to this year,” added Harden. “He’s been just attacking the rim, shooting his shot, and just playing with a lot of confidence. As a young guy, if you have confidence, you can learn all the other things.”

Although Green has yet to record his first double-double of his NBA career, the second-year guard is playing his best basketball. Through 24 starts this season, the 20-year-old is averaging career highs of 21.6 points, 4.0 boards, and 4.0 assists per game.

However, his shooting is sloppy right now. Green’s hitting 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% beyond the arc. Both percentages are lower than his rookie season.

Of course, the Rockets guard is still playing great in every other area. He is posting a career-best player efficiency rating of 14, and the team is utilizing the California native in 27.9% of plays with him on the court.

At the quarter point of the 2022-23 season, Green ranks 18th in points (518), 25th in field goals (176), 13th in field goal attempts (424), 16th in free throws (109), and third in turnovers (80).

On Nov. 7, in the Rockets’ 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic, the guard scored a season-high 34 points in 38 minutes played. He finished 12-of-18 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from deep.