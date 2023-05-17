James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers plans to decline his $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season, and sportsbooks have now released his next team odds for when and if the 10-time All-Star decides to test the open market this offseason. Check out the next team odds below.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the Houston Rockets (-400) are the betting favorites to sign the three-time scoring champ, followed by the Phoenix Suns (+300), Dallas Mavericks (+1400), and Miami Heat (+1600). Harden played for Arizona State, so there’s a chance the 14-year veteran could sign with Phoenix.

James Harden Next Team Odds If Not 76ers In 2023 NBA Offseason: Rockets Top List As Favorites

NBA Team Odds Play Houston Rockets -400 Phoenix Suns +300 Dallas Mavericks +1400 Miami Heat +1600 New York Knicks +1800 Atlanta Hawks +2000 Los Angeles Lakers +2000 Los Angeles Clippers +2000 Boston Celtics +2500 San Antonio Spurs +2500 Chicago Bulls +2800 Denver Nuggets +4000

Houston Rockets (-400)

James Harden won his first and only MVP award of his NBA career with the Houston Rockets in the 2017-18 season. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 72 starts. Harden then averaged a career-high 36.1 points per game with Houston in the 2018-19 season.

While the 14-year veteran is out of his prime at this point of his playing career, he still logged 21 points, 6.1 boards, 10.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 58 starts with the 76ers in the 2022-23 season.

Watching Harden play alongside Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, and Jabari Smith Jr. would be quite interesting. He would also provide veteran leadership to that young roster.

Houton holds the fourth and 20th overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Phoenix Suns (+300)

Next, the Phoenix Suns possess second-best odds to sign James Harden this offseason. Since becoming runner-up of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns have struggled to win elimination playoff games on their home court. Phoenix’s postseason failures could be a turnoff to potential free agents, such as Harden and Draymond Green.

Last December, Mat Ishbia agreed with then-majority Suns owner Robert Sarver to acquire the franchise and WNBA team Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion. New ownership can make or break a competitive team.

Additionally, the 76ers guard could play with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant.

Nonetheless, an argument can be made that James Harden now wants to avoid playing with Durant. The closest the duo ever came to winning a championship was back in the 2012 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Miami Heat defeated OKC in five games. In Brooklyn, the duo experiment fell short as well.

Dallas Mavericks (+1400)

Furthermore, James Harden signing with the Dallas Mavericks is another possibility. In February, the Nets traded Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder.

Harden played with Irving in Brooklyn from 2021-22. Irving’s four-year, $136.49 million deal expires at the end of the season. Mavs owner Mark Cuban expects team president and G.M. Nico Harrison to negotiate an extension for the 12-year veteran this offseason.

For an added bonus, James Harden would also play alongside Luka Doncic, who ranked third in double-doubles (10) and second in usage percentage (37.6%) this past regular season.

Dallas has the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

NBA Betting Content You May Like