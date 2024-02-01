Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic trails Philadelphia 76ers center and reigning MVP Joel Embiid by just 0.6 points per game for the NBA scoring title this 2023-24 season.

Through 40 starts this season, Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.7 points, 9.6 assists, and 37.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.9% from the floor and career bests of 37.5% from 3-point range and 78% at the foul line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Doncic holds third-shortest odds to win his first MVP award. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Joel Embiid is no longer the favorite to win the MVP after his odds dropped from +200 to +2500 on @BovadaOfficial Nikola Jokic: -125

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +300

Luka Doncic: +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700

Joel Embiid: +2500

Jayson Tatum: +4000

Anthony Edwards: +10000… pic.twitter.com/xue4VyeQ3U — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 1, 2024



Meanwhile, Embiid is averaging career highs of 35.3 points and 5.7 assists per game. The seven-time All-Star won the scoring title twice — in 2022 (30.6 PPG) and 2023 (33.1 PPG).

NBA players are required to appear in at least 70% of their team’s games to qualify for the league scoring title. That means a minimum of 58 games in an 82-game season.

Since Embiid has made 34 appearances this season, he must appear in at least 24 of the Sixers’ remaining 36 games to qualify for the scoring title. That’s easier said than done for an injury-prone player.

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 73 points against Hawks; Joel Embiid recorded a career-best 70 points vs. Spurs

Embiid scored only 14 points in Philadelphia’s 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors, attempting to play through an injury. Unless his left knee injury is more serious, the 7-footer should still meet the 58-game minimum.

In Philadelphia’s 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22, Embiid recorded a career-high 70 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action.

His 37 minutes played were the fewest ever in a 70-point game. The reigning MVP shot 24-of-41 (58.5%) from the field, 1-of-2 (50%) beyond the arc, and 21-of-23 (91.3%) at the foul line.

Fun Fact: Luka Doncic is the only player in over 40 seasons to average 35+ PPG and 10+ APG in a calendar month. He just did it in back-to-back months. https://t.co/DP2S71iNSG — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 1, 2024



Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game, as he broke Chamberlain’s 76ers franchise record of 68 points. He joined Wilt Chamberlain and David Robinson as the only centers in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game.

Furthermore, Doncic has been averaging 37.5 points per game since the end of November. Most of those games were without Kyrie Irving. The Mavs guard is averaging 48.7 points over his last three games.

In Dallas’ 148-143 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26, the guard notched a career-high 73 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, four turnovers, and one foul in 45 minutes played.

The five-time All-Star shot 25-of-33 (75.8%) from the floor, 8-of-13 (61.5%) from deep, and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the line. Doncic tied Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-highest scoring game in NBA history.

He also became the fifth NBA player with at least 70 points and 10 rebounds in a game — joining Chamberlain (six times), Elgin Baylor, Robinson, and Embiid.