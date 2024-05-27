Al Horford became the oldest player to ever score 7-threes in a playoff game

The Celtics are dominating the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers, as they currently lead the series 3-0. The reasons behind their success are many, as Jaylen Brown has been special in the offensive end of the floor, while Jrue Holiday has produced many of his signature steals.

However, another player who has been key in Kristaps Porzingis’ absence is Al Horford, who recently dropped in 7 three-pointers in Game 3 against Indiana. The center, who is in his 17 campaign and a week out from his 38th birthday, has just become the oldest player in league history score that many shots beyond the arc in a playoff contest.

Boston, who are one victory short of a second NBA Finals appearance in the last three seasons, rallied back from an 18-point deficit on Saturday. After Horford’s efficient display, even Jayson Tatum delivered high praise for his teammate.

Al Horford (37y, 357d) is the oldest player in NBA history to make 7 threes in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/V2nfw6fi46 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 26, 2024

“We always talk about spacing, making sure we’re in the right spots. I trusted that he was going to be there, he trusted that I was going to make the right read,” the forward said of his connection with his big man. “That was a hell of a shot that he made.”

Before this Saturday, Al had made 6 threes in a single game only six times before, as the veteran has participated in 1,257 matches throughout his career. He hit six against the Cavaliers in the closeout contest two weeks, and another six against the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 Finals.

“Whatever he does, whether it’s his leadership, his presence, hitting shots, protecting the rim – he’s a guy that keeps us all together,” Tatum continued on about Horford, who ended the game with 23 points, 3 blocks and 1 steal.

Believe it or not, the Celtics center dropped in more shots beyond the arc than the entire Pacers squad in Game 3. “I’ve been very blessed to still be in this position, to be able to play at this type of level, to be part of a team like the Celtics,” Horford shared. “I’m really making sure that I’m doing everything I can to contribute to the team. This position that I’m in right now, it’s pretty unique. I’m very grateful for it.”

Jrue Holiday Contributes With A Last-Second Steal To Snatch Game 3 Victory Vs. Pacers

Right when everyone thought the Pacers would win Game 3 against the Celtics, Jrue Holiday came to the rescue with another one of his signature steals. The guard stole the ball from rival Andrew Nembhard, as they were in quick transition. The former Bucks star prevented Indiana’s clutch attempt and the score ended 111 to 114 in his team’s favour.

With Boston now leading the series 3-0, Al Horford called Jrue’s play “unbelievable” twice. “Man, that was unbelievable. That was an unbelievable play,” he said postgame. “A guy like that, coming full speed, him having the instincts to do that. He is just, you know, his instincts — he’s just a winner. Ultimately, that’s what it comes down to.”

The play happened with less than 10 seconds to the final buzzer, as Nembhard went hard downhill, but encountered Holiday on the way to the arc. Then, with one clean swipe, the Celtics player took the ball away.

“I think I just made a play,” the veteran recalled. “I feel like he’s a right-hand driver and he’s been very, very aggressive all night. Great player, had a great game. But just made a play. I kind of jumped his right hand and got the steal.”

His rival said: “He got in front of me,” Nembhard told the press. “I lost the ball, slipped, turnover.”