Alabama guard Nimari Burnett enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama guard Nimari Burnett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to sources. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore guard is the first Crimson Tide basketball player to transfer after the 2022-23 season.

As a freshman, in his 2020-21 season with Texas Tech, the guard averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 17.7 minutes per game. The Illinois native also shot 28% from the field, 17.4% beyond the arc, and a career-best 88.9% at the foul line.

Per multiple college basketball betting sites, since No. 1 Alabama lost to No. 5 San Diego State in the Sweet 16 last Friday, No. 4 UConn is now the favorite to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Alabama guard Nimari Burnett has entered the transfer portal. Burnett began his career at Texas Tech before spending his last two years at Alabama. He averaged 5.6PPG and 2RPG this season for the Crimson Tide. Began his career at Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/qja0dm3oY5 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 28, 2023

In the Aggies’ 81-40 win over Grambling State on Dec. 6, 2020, the guard scored a freshman season-high 12 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Along with logging three boards, three assists, and six steals, Burnett shot 2-of-3 (66.7%) from the floor and drained a 3-pointer.

Following his freshman season at Texas A&M, the 2020 McDonald’s All-American member transferred to Alabama. However, Burnett missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a right knee injury.

Redshirt sophomore guard Nimari Burnett enters NCAA transfer portal to leave the University of Alabama after the 2022-23 season

Through 27 appearances with Alabama this past season, the guard averaged 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 14.7 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career highs of 36.8% from the field and 32.1% outside the arc. Not to mention, Burnett posted a career-best true shooting percentage of 52.3%.

In the Crimson Tide’s 104-62 blowout win over Jacksonville State, Burnett recorded a career-high 18 points in 23 minutes as a starter. To add to these statistics, the 2020 Jordan Brand Classic member logged four rebounds, one steal, and one block while shooting 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the floor. His offensive stats improved with Alabama.

Alabama guard Nimari Burnett has entered the transfer portal Wishing nothing but the best 🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/T7plNgi97S — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) March 28, 2023

During his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, Nimari Burnett averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. The guard was named Finals MVP after scoring 37 points against Our Saviour Lutheran School in the national championship game. He was the No. 6 combo guard and 34th overall prospect in the Class of 2020.

Famous Prolific Prep alumni in the NBA include Josh Jackson (fourth overall by Phoenix Suns in 2017 NBA Draft), Gary Trent Jr. (No. 37 by Portland Trail Blazers in 2018 NBA Draft), and Jalen Green (second overall by Houston Rockets in 2021 NBA Draft). After leaving Alabama, there’s no telling where Burnett will play next.

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides