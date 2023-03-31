Former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett transfers to Michigan

Former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, and now the Illinois native is transferring to Michigan. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore was the first Crimson Tide basketball player to transfer after the 2022-23 season.

In his freshman 2020-21 season with Texas Tech, the guard averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 17.7 minutes per game. Burnett shot 28% from the field, 17.4% outside the arc, and a career-best 88.9% at the foul line as well.

According to a couple of college basketball betting sites, since No. 1 Alabama lost to No. 5 San Diego State in the Sweet 16 last Friday, No. 4 UConn is now the favorite to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

NEWS: Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett has committed to Michigan, he tells @On3sports. Former McDonald’s All-American. Began his career at Texas Tech. Story: https://t.co/dNWMlVTTvq pic.twitter.com/nQ46sLB7eH — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 30, 2023

In Texas Tech’s 81-40 win over Grambling State on Dec. 6, 2020, the guard scored a freshman season-high 12 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Along with registering three rebounds, three dimes, and six steals, Burnett shot 2-of-3 (66.7%) from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

After his freshman season with the Red Raiders, the 2020 McDonald’s All-American member transferred to Alabama. However, Burnett missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a right knee injury.

Former Alabama redshirt sophomore Nimari Burnett transfers to Michigan after entering NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday

Through 27 appearances with Alabama this past season, the guard averaged 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 14.7 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career highs of 36.8% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc. Additionally, Burnett posted a career-best true shooting percentage of 52.3%.

In the Crimson Tide’s 104-62 blowout win over Jacksonville State, Burnett recorded a career-high 18 points in 23 minutes as a starter. Not to mention, the 2020 Jordan Brand Classic member notched four boards, one steal, and one block while shooting 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the floor. His college career was certainly on the up and up with Alabama.

Much love and respect! This means a lot🙏🏽 https://t.co/qZst8hDnpF — Nimari Burnett (@NimariBurnett) March 30, 2023

During his high school senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, Nimari Burnett averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. The guard was named Finals MVP after scoring 37 points against Our Saviour Lutheran School in the national championship game. Burnett was the No. 6 combo guard and No. 34 prospect in the Class of 2020.

Other Prolific Prep alumni in the NBA include Josh Jackson (fourth overall by Phoenix Suns in 2017 NBA Draft), Gary Trent Jr. (No. 37 by Portland Trail Blazers in 2018 NBA Draft), and Jalen Green (second overall by Houston Rockets in 2021 NBA Draft). Transferring from Alabama to Michigan will be an interesting experience for Burnett.

Michigan finished 18-16 (11-9 Big Ten) this past season. In the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines lost 62-50 against No. 9 Rutgers. During the second round of the NIT Tournament, No. 3 Michigan went on to lose 66-65 versus No. 2 Vanderbilt. The former Alabama guard will have to adjust.

Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides