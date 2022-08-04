Home » news » Anthony Edwards Predicts He Will Be One Of The Nbas Best Players

Anthony Edwards predicts he will be one of the NBA’s best players next year

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards believes he will be in the conversation for the NBA’s best player next year after making a huge sophomore leap.

The 20-year-old guard from Georgia who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has stated he will be in the conversation for the league’s best player after this season finishes.

The current pool of players who could be argued as the best in the league feature Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic – so for Edwards to suggest he’ll be among all-time greats of the sport at age 21 is quite the statement.

Edwards played 72 of the Timberwolves’ 82 regular season games last year, averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game and was narrowly snubbed for an All-Star appearance.

Minnesota reached the semi-finals of the Western Conference playoffs, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. Edwards averaged an impressive 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3 assists in his six playoff games on 40% shooting from outside the arc and 46% from the field.

The guard assumedly has a chip on his shoulder after not only being overlooked for an All-Star spot, but for the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year award which went to LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.

Edwards has proven himself as one of the NBA’s elite scorers since his introduction in 2020, and has an undoubtedly bright future ahead of him in the league with help from teammates Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert.

