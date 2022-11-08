Anthony Edwards Thinks His Team Is Playing “Soft” This Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the New York Knicks last night and lost 120-107. That puts the Timberwolves at 5-6, which is fourth place in the Northwest Division. One player on the team thinks that they are playing “soft” and was not happy with how his team has been playing as of late.

Anthony Edwards had a few things to say about their loss to the Knicks last night. Edwards is frustrated with the team early on. His team is one game under .500 and have a lot of basketball left to be played. There’s still time for the team to tighten up and play a more imposing brand of basketball.

The moment Anthony Edwards realized the starting lineup is currently hurting the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/YVYo0Cw76J — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) November 2, 2022

Anthony Edwards thinks his team is playing “soft”

Anthony Edwards has been making headlines early on this season. Less than a week ago he had zero dunks and was receiving criticism for it. Now, Edwards is calling out himself and his teammates for being “soft” every single game.

“I feel like we try to bring energy. We just play soft, man. Like, every bump, we flying all over the place, including myself. Teams just coming in like, ‘We’re going to take their heart,’ and that’s what’s going on. We’re down 20 every game.” – Anthony Edwards

In the video linked above, Edwards is going through the box score of a game from last week. He notices that the plus/minus favors the bench and the starters are being outscored for the Timberwolves. Edwards was shocked by it and said “I don’t like the sound of that so we are going to figure it out. Yeah, that’s crazy.”

There have been multiple videos this season like the clip above where Edwards does not move his feet during the play and stands there with his hands on his hips. You cannot call your teammates out for playing soft when you’re not trying at certain points yourself. The Timberwolves have some questions that need to be answered.