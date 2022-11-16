Are the Celtics interested in trading for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl?

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has yet to make his 2022-23 season debut, and Al Horford is 36 years old, so will the C’s make a trade for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl?

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Boston is on the radar. “Does this team need to go out and try to get another big man who can defend?” asked Windhorst on his “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast.

“The name that has come up in ways people have speculated has been Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs,” continued Windhorst. “They [the Celtics] did a deal with the Spurs last year, obviously, for Derrick White.”

Through 15 starts this season, Poeltl is averaging 13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks. He’s also shooting an impressive 65.9% from the field.

If the Celtics can keep Horford and add Poeltl, it would boost their big man depth. Through 11 games, Horford is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 boards, and 2.3 assists this season.

Will the Celtics trade for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl this season?

Additionally, it is unknown when Williams will be cleared to play. In September, the center underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. The medical staff then ruled him out for 8-12 weeks.

“No timetable has changed as far as where he’s at.” Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said of Williams on Monday. “He’s doing good; he’s in great spirits mentally. He’s doing a great job with his rehab. It’s great to see him out there and progressing well.”

Of course, the Celtics sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record. But trading for Poeltl could potentially make them a more dominating team in the paint.

Boston ranks 19th in opponent points, allowing 114.1 points per game. With a rating of 1.102, the Celtics’ defensive efficiency ranks 24th in the NBA as well.

Luke Kornet is in his third season with the Celtics. He went undrafted by the New York Knicks in 2017. Kornet is averaging 5.3 points, 2.6 boards, and 1.2 assists in 10 games off the bench with Boston this season.

While an okay center in the second unit, he’s not starter material.

“The Spurs may want to keep Jakob Poeltl,” added Windhorst. “I’m not saying they’re going to put him out there. The Spurs were unable to extend Poeltl. They tried to extend him before the season.

He will become an unrestricted free agent… They have the lowest payroll in the league. San Antonio can certainly afford to pay him; maybe that’s what they’re going to do at the end of the season.”

If trading for Poeltl gives the Celtics better odds of winning their 18th NBA championship, G.M. Brad Stevens should strongly consider it. The trade deadline this season is Feb. 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET.