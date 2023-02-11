Home » news » Betus Super Bowl Offer

BetUS Has $2,500 Super Bowl Betting Offer for Eagles vs Chiefs

Updated 10 seconds ago on
2 min read
Gia Nguyen
LinkedIn
BetUS Has $2,500 Super Bowl Betting Offer for Eagles vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday and BetUS is offering $2,500 in free bets for the historic Eagles vs Chiefs matchup.

BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

One of the best Super Bowl offers available online, BetUS is giving away $2,500 in free bets for the big game.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free Super Bowl offers
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $100 deposit required
  • 100% bonus of first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $2,500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetUS

BetUS requires players to be registered members before playing on their sportsbook.

Once signed up, members are ready to start betting on the Super Bowl.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetUS:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BetUS For The Super Bowl

BetUS is an established sportsbook that has been providing Americans with the best betting odds for almost three decades.

The online sportsbook is available to Americans across the country and accessible with nearly any computer or mobile device. Trusted since 1994, BetUS offers competitive odds and huge betting offers for the Super Bowl.

With $2,500 up for grabs, BetUS has one of the biggest sports betting offers for Super Bowl 2023 but that isn’t the only reason that Americans should sign up this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
