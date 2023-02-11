NBA
BetUS Has $2,500 Super Bowl Betting Offer for Eagles vs Chiefs
Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday and BetUS is offering $2,500 in free bets for the historic Eagles vs Chiefs matchup.
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
One of the best Super Bowl offers available online, BetUS is giving away $2,500 in free bets for the big game.
How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:
- Click to register with BetUS
- Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $2500 in free Super Bowl offers
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus of first deposit only
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetUS
BetUS requires players to be registered members before playing on their sportsbook.
Once signed up, members are ready to start betting on the Super Bowl.
Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetUS:
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
- Place your Super Bowl bet
Why You Should Join BetUS For The Super Bowl
BetUS is an established sportsbook that has been providing Americans with the best betting odds for almost three decades.
The online sportsbook is available to Americans across the country and accessible with nearly any computer or mobile device. Trusted since 1994, BetUS offers competitive odds and huge betting offers for the Super Bowl.
With $2,500 up for grabs, BetUS has one of the biggest sports betting offers for Super Bowl 2023 but that isn’t the only reason that Americans should sign up this weekend.
Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
-
Legal 6 days ago
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Exclusive Ronny Turiaf Interview: Wembanyama is “1 of 1”, Gonzaga has what it takes to win the national title, France can compete with USA Basketball
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Jordan Brand unveils 2023 NBA All-Star Game uniforms
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Anthony Davis calls out NBA officiating