After watching Jaylen Brown dominate the Pacers this week in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, it is hard to believe that he did not make an All-NBA or even All-Defensive team this campaign. The Boston guard, who is a three-time All-Star, has only been included in the All-NBA selection one time as a basketball professional.

Last year, the 27-year-old was named to the All-NBA Second Team, which earned him the opportunity to extend his contract in Boston and sign the biggest deal in league history. Even though some of his numbers are down in comparison to the last campaign, he’s currently performing in his most efficient season of his eight-year career.

Jaylen averaged 23 points per match this regular season, which is less than last year’s career-high 26.6 points. Nevertheless, the Celtics star has stepped up his game on the defensive side of the floor, commonly taking the role of guarding their opponent’s best player.

How Jaylen Brown's All-NBA snub highlights a voting system with too much at stake

None of his teammates seemed to understand why Boston only had one player in this season’s All-NBA teams. “JB, that was a snub, for sure,” said Payton Pritchard. “I don’t understand how you can be the No. 1 team by a wide margin and only have one dude on that. JB has been terrific all year. Two-way player. He deserved to be on there.”

Jayson Tatum, who is the only Boston player selected this year, defended Brown’s season after their recent Game 2 victory. “We all felt like, internally, that he should’ve made one of the All-NBA teams, so it was a shame to see that he didn’t,” he assured.

As Jaylen fell 20 points short of Third Team honours, his coach came to the rescue to acknowledge his pupil’s greatness. However, Joe Mazzulla doesn’t feel the need to have to talk with his player about his lack of recognition.

“He’s a very mature guy, so I don’t have to do that,” said the Celtics tactician. “He has a great outlook on life. He knows what’s important and what’s not. He works really hard and he knows who he is as a person and as a player, so that’s the most important thing.”

Brown believes he’s much more talented that some of the players who were chosen above him in the All-NBA teams

Ever since the league announced their All-NBA selections this past Wednesday, the press has been all over the three-time All-Star. When asked the first time after one of their wins against Indiana, Jaylen didn’t seem to care too much about the snub.

“Nah, I wouldn’t say that… We’re two games from the Finals, so I don’t got the time to give a f—k,” he said postgame, acting like he wasn’t interested in the conversation.

However, the reporter didn’t stop there, and insisted in JB reaching deeper into his thoughts. He was then asked if he felt that his talent had been overlooked throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

“I watch guys get praised and anointed who I feel like are half as talented as me on either side of the ball,” Brown shared. “But at this point in my life, I just embrace it. It comes with being who I am and what I stand for, and I ain’t really changing that. So I just come out, and I’m grateful to step on the floor each and every night.”