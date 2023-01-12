Boston’s Jaylen Brown Reveals The Celtics ‘Only Focus’ Coming Into The 2022-23 Season

The Boston Celtics could almost touch the Larry O’Brien trophy in the NBA Finals last season, but the team fell just short. Jayeln Brown and the Celtics have come out hungry and have taken the league by storm. They own the leagues best record and were the first team to reach 30 wins with their victory vs the Pelicans. Brown revealed to the media after the game what Boston’s “only focus” was coming into this season.

For over a decade the Boston Celtics could not get over the hump of the Eastern Conference Finals until last season. It’s clear that the Celtics were not satisfied with just an appearance to the Finals. That is why the team has seen a tremendous amount of success even without their head coach who led them to the Finals last season.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

Boston have one simple objective for this season

After the 125-114 win vs the Pelicans on Wednesday, Jaylen Brown had this to say to the media on what has been the driving force behind the Celtics success this season.

“We came into the season with an understanding that we’re trying to get back to where we were last year… The only thing we were focused on is that we lost in the Finals. And that was just at the forefront for us now and at the forefront for us then.” – Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown’s scoring has increased each season for the Celtics since the start of 2019-20. This season, he’s averaging (27.2) points, (7.1) rebounds, (3.2) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. He and his counterpart Jayson Tatum are the engines that make the Boston Celtics work. His three-point percentage is down this season, but he’s found a way to be more effective finishing at the rim and hitting mid-range jumpers.

As long as Boston can stay healthy this season, they are in prime position to make another deep run in the playoffs.