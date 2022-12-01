Boston’s Veteran Center Al Horford Agrees to 2-Year, $20M Extension With Celtics

The Boston Celtics continue to be the hottest team in the NBA right now with an 18-4 record so far this season. Jayson Tatum has looked like a league MVP to start the season. He dropped 49 points in Boston’s win vs Miami last night. One player who goes under the radar for Boston is veteran center, Al Horford. News broke today that the 36 year old has signed an extension with the Celtics.

Horford agreed to a two-year $20 million contract extension with the Celtics that will keep him with the team through 2025, when he will be 39. He’s in the final season of a four-year, $109 million contract. The big man will earn $26.5 million this season and he’s been invaluable to the team as they wait for Robert Williams to return.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford has agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that ties him to the franchise through his 39th birthday, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/10v0FHqIIU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2022

Veteran center Al Horford sign new $20M contract extension

Horford is a valuable piece in the Celtics franchise as they try and find their way back to the NBA Finals. He ended the longest playoff streak in the NBA, 141 postseason games without winning a Conference Championship. The Celtics locker room has a ton of respect for Horford and he’s a real leader for the team on and off the court. It was a thought that Boston may have shopped for a new center in the offseason, but clearly Horford is their guy and they want him to continue to be a pivotal piece in the franchise.

Boston’s ultimate goal is to get back to the NBA Finals and win it all. They came close last season, but could not escape Steph Curry and the Warriors. This season, Horford is averaging (10.6) points and (6.3) rebounds. It’s the first time since 2017-18 that he’s playing at least (31.0) minutes per game. He’s shooting 55 percent from the floor this season and 49 percent from the three-point line. That is the third highest percentage amongst active centers in the NBA right now.