Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son, attended a family dinner on Friday night in Santa Monica at Giorgio Baldi restaurant, and this was the USC freshman’s first public appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at Galen Center on Monday.

The consensus four-star recruit was spotted walking inside the Italian restaurant with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, his mother, Savannah, and his siblings, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8. Bronny, 18, was photographed sporting a gray hoodie, black track pants, and gray sneakers.

Of course, Giorgio Baldi is Rihanna’s favorite restaurant. “LeBron brought his family for Friday night dinner,” a source told People. “It was of course wonderful to see Bronny after the frightening week. LeBron and the family are regular guests. Everyone was praying for Bronny’s recovery.”

Earlier on Friday, LeBron posted photos to Instagram of himself and son Bryce while playing basketball, as he addressed the days following Bronny’s health scare. “It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome! #JamesGang👑 #BryceMaximus🤴🏾 #MyTwin✊🏾,” LeBron wrote.

Bronny James was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC’s Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday. By Tuesday, he was in stable condition and no longer in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” LeBron posted to Twitter. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

A message from cardiologist Merije Chukumerije, MD, FACC, leaked on social media as well. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.

“Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Additionally, Bronny James committed to USC in May after receiving other offers from Memphis and Ohio State. James was interested in Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon. However, the McDonald’s All-American did not receive offers from the five aforementioned schools.

USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023



Adam Finkelstein submitted his scouting report on James to 247Sports in April. “Bronny James is a strong-bodied combo-guard with a well-rounded game. As the eldest son of LeBron James, his every move has been under a magnifying glass since before he played his first high school game.

“To his credit, that has never stopped him from playing the right way. In fact, Bronny’s best attribute may be his understanding of how to impact the game without dominating the ball or forcing bad shots.

“He’s unselfish, a more than willing passer, and engaged defender. … Overall, Bronny may not always be the spectacular talent that some assume from the namesake of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but he is a well-rounded two-way player with a mature floor-game.”





