Home » news » Bucks Are First Nba Team To Begin 8 0 Since 2015 16 Warriors

Main Page

Bucks are first NBA team to begin 8-0 since 2015-16 Warriors

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 60 mins ago on

3 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bucks are first NBA team to begin 8-0 since 2015-16 Warriors
USA Today Network
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The 2022-23 Milwaukee Bucks are the first NBA team to start 8-0 since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. Of course, the Warriors began the 2015-16 season going 24-0, before finishing with a league-record 73 wins.

“Great to be a part of it,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said after Friday’s road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “You can never take it for granted.”

A few NBA betting sites have the Bucks as the top favorite to win the championship in 2023. A couple of sportsbooks are giving them better odds than the Boston Celtics.

“I’m very, very happy to be a part of it and being able to have a team that we’re able to start the season 8-0,” continued Antetokounmpo. “But at the end of the day, I’m happy that we are building good habits.”

The Bucks are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. When Milwaukee defeated the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals, the team finished the regular season 46-26 (.639).

Bucks are the first NBA team to begin 8-0 since the 2015-16 Warriors started 24-0

Under coach Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks started their championship season with a 5-3 record. Peaking at the right time is all that matters for playoff contenders.

“Yeah, starting off with that confidence and feeling like you’re building the right habits, playing the right way, winning in different ways, if it’s blowouts or close games or fighting back,” Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday said. “It feels good to be 8-0.”

On Friday, in the Bucks’ 115-102 win against the Timberwolves, Holiday led Milwaukee in scoring with 29 points in 34 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-14 shooting from the floor and 4-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo also recorded his first triple-double of the season. He amassed 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in 34 minutes played. The two-time MVP also shot 9-of-21 overall. Now, the Greek Freak is ahead of Grant Hill in all-time career triple-doubles.

“We’re just playing our style of basketball,” Bucks forward Bobby Portis added. “Not really worried about the outside noise and not really worried about what nobody else got going on, worry about what we have going on, holding each other accountable and try to be the best team we can be on a nightly basis.”

Tonight, the Bucks play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Milwaukee has a 75.3% chance of winning at home on Saturday night.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now