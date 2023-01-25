Bucks’ Bobby Portis (right knee), Serge Ibaka (personal) out vs. Nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (right knee sprain) and center Serge Ibaka (personal) are out for Wednesday night’s home game against the Denver Nuggets. Marjon Beauchamp (right wrist contusion) was also upgraded to probable.

This will be Portis’ first game missed this season. Ibaka has only appeared in two games off the bench since November. It appears the 14-year veteran may have already played his last game in a Milwaukee uniform. Ibaka is on the trade block due to his dissatisfaction with the team.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks possess the third-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets. OUT:

Bobby Portis (right knee sprain)

Serge Ibaka (not with team) Probable:

MarJon Beauchamp (right wrist contusion) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 24, 2023

Through 47 appearances this season, Portis is averaging 14.4 points and career highs of 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 49.9% from the floor and 34.1% beyond the arc.

On Dec. 13, in the Bucks’ 128-111 win over the Golden State Warriors, the eight-year veteran logged a season-high 25 points in 33 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 11 boards, Portis shot 11-of-15 (73.3%) from the field and knocked down one 3-pointer.

As for Serge Ibaka, in 16 games off the bench, the two-time blocks champion averaged career lows of 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 11.6 minutes per game. He also shot 48.1% from the floor and 33.3% outside the arc.

For Denver’s injury report, Michael Porter Jr. (personal) and Bones Hyland (finger) were downgraded to out for Tuesday’s intraconference matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (groin) were listed as questionable. And Jokic decided to play as well.

Furthermore, the Nuggets’ 101-99 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday squashed their nine-game win streak. Excluding Denver’s outing versus the Pelicans, the top-seeded Western Conference contender is 11-10 away, 27-10 as a favorite, 6-4 as an underdog, and 33-14 overall.

Additionally, the Bucks are 6-4 in their last 10 contests. They’ve won three of their past four games. Milwaukee is 18-5 at home, 26-9 as a favorite, 4-8 as an underdog, and 30-17 overall. Wednesday night’s matchup is the first head-to-head meeting this season.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 65.5% chance of defeating Denver at home. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for this non-conference showdown.