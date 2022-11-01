Bucks Emerge as the New Outright Favorites to Win NBA Championship Following Hot Start

The Milwaukee Bucks have catapulted to the top of the NBA mountain, becoming the new outright favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA season championship behind an unblemished start to their campaign.

After he was unable to help his team defend the championship last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has turned into a one-man wrecking crew as the two-time NBA MVP currently leads his team in both points (34.4 PPG) and rebounds (14.0 RPG).

Since their narrow 90-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee had been virtually unstable in their next four games, obliterating Houston, Brooklyn, New York, and Atlanta.

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker Milwaukee Bucks +575 Boston Celtics +600 Golden State Warriors +700 Los Angeles Clippers +750 Phoenix Suns +1000 Denver Nuggets +1200 Brooklyn Nets +1400 Philadelphia 76ers +1400 Dallas Mavericks +2000 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 Miami Heat +2200

Will the Greek Freak single-handedly carry his team back to championship contention?

Antetokounmpo is on pace to make a historic statistical season after shooting 60.4 percent on the floor in the Bucks’ first five games. The scary part is he’s steadily adding consistent three-point shooting to his repertoire. Giannis is so far shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc this season. If there’s one glaring weakness, that would be his subpar free-throw shooting clip at 61.3 percent.

Different from what many believe, the Bucks aren’t just a one-man show because Antetokounmpo is getting significant contributions from veterans like Jrue Holiday (18.0 PPG), Brook Lopez (13.6 PPG) and Bobby Portis (13.0). All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton is expected to give the team even more offensive firepower when he returns from a torn ligament injury he suffered in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semis vs. the Boston Celtics.

With shooters Joe Ingles, Pat Connaughton, and Middleton still sidelined, the Bucks are averaging 113.40 points per game on 45.4 FG% and 34.7 3PT. These numbers are notches below the output of the best offensive teams so far this season. However, Milwaukee’s league-best defense at 103.0 points allowed per game and 41.7 opponents FG makes this squad a tough customer for any team.

Three of the Bucks’ next five games will be at home, including a two-game homestand against the Detroit Pistons on October 31 and November 2. After that, the team will travel to the Twin City to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 4 before hosting the OKC Thunder on the next day, November 5. The Bucks will kick off a three-game road trip against the Hawks on November 7.