Bucks’ Jrue Holiday probable, Khris Middleton out vs. Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was upgraded to probable and forward Khris Middleton remains out for Friday night’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Milwaukee’s injury report, Holiday and Pat Connaughton are listed due to non-COVID illnesses. As for Middleton, the three-time All-Star remains out indefinitely because of a wrist injury.

The Bucks’ injury report for tonight has been updated. Probable: Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness)

Questionable: Pat Connaughton (non-COVID illness) OUT: Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 25, 2022

Through 13 appearances this season, Holiday is averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 44.5% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range.

On Oct. 29, in the Bucks’ 123-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the guard finished a season-high 34 points in 37 minutes, along with 12 assists, four steals, and one block.

Additionally, Middleton underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. While the forward has yet to make his 2022-23 NBA season debut, the Bucks sent him to practice with the Wisconsin Herd, the team’s G League affiliate.

“He’s been making progress, probably steady and slow,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Middleton. “We’ll just continue to see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, he can be doing a little bit more each day.”

In 66 starts last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals. He also shot 44.3% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Likewise, Joe Ingles is in a similar spot. In the offseason, the former Utah Jazz guard signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with Milwaukee. But he still needs more time to recover from his knee injury.

Ingles has not played since last season. While with Utah, Ingles tore his left ACL in the Jazz’s 126-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 30, 2022.

#Cavs @ #Bucks injury report: Cleveland: OUT: Caris LeVert (ankle), Kevin Love (thumb) DOUBTFUL: Lamar Stevens (illness) Milwaukee: QUESTIONABLE: Pat Connaughton (illness) PROBABLE: Jrue Holiday (illness) pic.twitter.com/o71jQhg7a1 — Cavs District (@Cavs_District) November 25, 2022

During the offseason, when asked if Ingles would return within the first few months of this season, Bucks G.M. Jon Horst mentioned, “something in that December timeframe, January timeframe.”

Furthermore, the Cavaliers are working around injuries as well. Kevin Love (thumb) and Caris LeVert (ankle) were downgraded to out for Friday night’s matchup. Not to mention, Ricky Rubio (knee) and Dylan Windler (ankle) remain out indefinitely.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power index, the Bucks have a 50.9% chance of defeating the Cavaliers. Of course, Milwaukee is entering this contest as a four-point favorite at home.