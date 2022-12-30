Bucks’ Khris Middleton (right knee) out against Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) is out for Friday night’s home game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) was also downgraded to doubtful.

Leading into this matchup, the Bucks are 4-6 in their past 10 games played. They are currently on a four-game losing streak. Thirty-four games into the 2022-23 season, Milwaukee is 9-8 at home, 7-11 away, and 16-9 overall.

According to several NBA betting sites, the Bucks possess the second-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Feel free to compare which sportsbooks show better odds for the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Middleton has made just seven appearances this season. Wrist and knee injuries have kept the 11-year veteran off the court. During Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the wing suffered a left MCL sprain against the Chicago Bulls.

Through seven starts, Middleton is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Also, the three-time All-Star is shooting 32.5% from the floor and 26.8% beyond the arc.

On Dec. 13, in the Bucks’ 128-111 win over the Golden State Warriors, Middleton recorded a season-high 20 points in 29 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-13 (46.2%) shooting from the field and 3-of-7 (42.9%) from 3-point range.

As for Jrue Holiday, the four-time All-Defensive member is having his best season in a Milwaukee uniform. He is logging 18.9 points, 5.3 boards, 7.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest through 26 appearances. Holiday is averaging the most points since his 2019-20 season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Moreover, in the first game of the season series, the Bucks won 115-102 away over the Timberwolves on Nov. 4. Based on the schedule, Minnesota has won only three of its last 10 games, and the team is now on a four-game skid. Both contenders are struggling.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee: QUESTIONABLE

Kyle Anderson – Back Spasms OUT

Jordan McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Taurean Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation

Karl-Anthony Towns – Right Calf Strain — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain), Taurean Prince (right shoulder), and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) remain out indefinitely for the Timberwolves. Plus, Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is listed as questionable for Friday night’s interconference matchup.

For notable betting trends, the Timberwolves are 1-6 in their previous seven road games. And Minnesota is 1-7 in its past eight head-to-head meetings on the road versus the Bucks.

On the other side, Milwaukee is 11-4 in its last 15 contests against Western Conference opponents. Not to mention, the Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their past five games versus Northwest Division teams.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 67.2% chance of defeating the Timberwolves. Sportsbooks show Milwaukee as a 5.5-point favorite at home.