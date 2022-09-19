Bucks sign guard Iverson Molinar to one-year, $1.02 million deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially signed guard Iverson Molinar to a one-year, $1.02 million deal. This is a non-guaranteed NBA contract. The 6’3″ Panamanian went undrafted out of Mississippi State.

His parents named him after Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

While with the Bucks in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, in two appearances, Molinar averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

Back in April, the college star tweeted this message: “I’ll forever be grateful for all the love Mississippi State fans have shown me for the past three years. Couldn’t have asked for a better college experience than with you all. #HailState.”

I’ll forever be thankful for all the love Mississippi State fans have shown me for the past three years🖤. Couldn’t have asked for a better college experience than with you all. #HailState🐶 — Iverson Molinar (@MolinarIverson3) April 26, 2022

In 95 games and three seasons played with Mississippi State, Molinar averaged 13.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Plus, throughout his NCAA career, he shot 46.8% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown.

During his freshman 2019-20 season, in 31 appearances, the guard averaged 5.9 points, 1 rebound, and 1.3 assists per game. He also shot 48.9% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

Furthermore, in Molinar’s sophomore 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest in 30 games played.

As for his junior 2021-22 season, in 34 starts with the Bulldogs, the Panamanian averaged career highs 17.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Not to mention, while shooting 45.4% from the floor, he averaged 3.1 rebounds per contest.

On January 25, 2022, in Mississippi State’s 82-74 overtime loss against Kentucky, the guard scored a career-high 30 points in 36 minutes of action. He shot 13-for-21 (61.9%) from the field.

Molinar would be a decent mid-range shooter for the Bucks.

Molinar finished third in the SEC in points (595), 11th in assists (122), fourth in made field goals (205), second in made 2-point field goals (178), and ninth in player efficiency rating (21.3).

He was then selected to the All-SEC First Team.

Additionally, at the NBA Draft Combine, Molinar finished his Game 1 performance with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. In Game 2, he amassed 14 points, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Since Lindell Wigginton and A.J. Green occupy the two-way spots with the Bucks, Molinar’s deal is an Exhibit 10 contract.

