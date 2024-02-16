Bucks to sign forward Danilo Gallinari to a veteran minimum deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing free agent forward Danilo Gallinari to a veteran minimum deal, his agent Michael Tellem of Excel Basketball announced Thursday.

Gallinari, 35, started the 2023-24 season with the Washington Wizards.

Washington traded the 6-foot-10 wing and Mike Muscala to the Detroit Pistons last month for Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

Detroit waived Gallinari last Thursday.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks hold fourth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Milwaukee is an apron team but is allowed to sign Gallinari since his prior salary was $6.8M- below the $12.4M non-tax mid level exception. He will sign for the veteran minimum and there is no set-off from his remaining salary owed by the Pistons. https://t.co/maAnpAFqut — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 15, 2024



The 14-year veteran reportedly chose the Bucks over other contenders because of the opportunity to make an impact on the frontline rotation of coach Doc Rivers, per Tellem.

Milwaukee is considered an apron team, but the club is still allowed to sign Gallinari since his previous salary was $6.8 million below the $12.4 million non-tax mid-level exception, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Milwaukee Bucks set to become Danilo Gallinari’s eighth NBA team, not including the Boston Celtics

Gallinari has averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 760 career games (563 starts). The 2008 first-rounder has shot 42.8% from the floor, 38.2% from 3-point range, and 87.6% at the foul line as well.

His other stops include the New York Knicks (2008-11), Nuggets (2011-2017), Clippers (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20), and Atlanta Hawks (2020-22).

Although Gallinari signed a multi-year deal with the Celtics during the 2022 offseason, he never played a game for them because of an ACL injury he sustained while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign forward Danilo Gallinari to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Gallinari drew interest from several teams, including the Clippers, Suns, Bulls, and more. Gallinari reunites with coach Doc Rivers who coached him on the Los Angeles Clippers. pic.twitter.com/2R3Ya5QvQv — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 15, 2024



Boston traded Gallinari to Washington last June.

Through 32 games off the bench this season, he’s averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 14.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 45.1% from the field, 35.5% beyond the arc, and 85% at the line.

In Detroit’s 128-121 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 31, the veteran wing recorded a season-high 20 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes as a reserve.

The Milwaukee Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference with a 35-20 record.