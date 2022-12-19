Bulls guard Zach LaVine ’embarrassed’ by fourth consecutive loss

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is displeased and embarrassed by his team’s overall lack of effort so far this season. Through 29 games, the Bulls are 11-18 and rank 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Not to mention, the team’s losing streak has now been extended to four games. “It’s frustrating for all of us,” LaVine said following Chicago’s 150-126 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

“I know it’s frustrating for the fans,” added the Bulls guard. “It’s embarrassing. We’re all a little embarrassed about it. Until we band together and start helping each other, you’re not going to see a different result.

“You can’t ask your team for effort every night. That’s the first thing we have to bring. It’s just inconsistent. Guys in here are talking. We’re trying to be leaders.”

Furthermore, the Timberwolves’ 150 points was their most in a single game in franchise history.

Speaking of leaders, this falls back on Bulls coach Billy Donovan and G.M. Marc Eversley. Fans can sit around and use Lonzo Ball’s knee injury as an excuse, but the issues with the team go beyond a few injuries. Consistency isn’t there.

Under Donovan, the Bulls are 88-95 in the regular season and 1-4 in the playoffs. The Bulls missed the playoffs in the 2020-21 season with a 31-41 record. Last season, although Chicago finished 46-36 and sixth in the East, they lost in five games against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first round of the playoffs.

Moreover, this is not one of LaVine’s better seasons. Through 25 starts, the guard is averaging 21.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. This is the first time the two-time All-Star has fallen below a 24-PPG average since the 2018-19 season. Plus, he’s shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range.

Last week, NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley commented that now is the right time for Chicago to begin its rebuild. With Ball healthy, are the Bulls a championship contender in their conference? Not really. The Bucks, Boston Celtics, and even the Brooklyn Nets are on a whole other level at the moment.