Chicago Bulls reject trade offers from rival clubs for Coby White

The Chicago Bulls have rejected trade overtures for fourth-year guard Coby White, per sources. In the event G.M. Marc Eversley agrees to trade away Zach LaVine for multiple first-round draft picks, fans speculated the UNC product would be a valuable trade asset to entice executives.

Now, the front office might keep White. “Contrary to reports and perhaps the court of public opinion, Coby White does have trade value, with league sources saying the Bulls have rejected overtures from rival clubs,” reports Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. The interested rival teams are unknown.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Bulls 22nd-ranked odds to win the championship. Multiple sportsbooks are showing greater playoff odds for the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

The Bulls have rejected overtures on Coby White from rival clubs, sources tell @DarnellMayberry. Could the way White has developed this season make them rethink his future? Ranking Chicago’s assets: https://t.co/Gt2yTSD4ts pic.twitter.com/I2Bx4Ku1Jv — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 2, 2023

“Whether that says more about the Bulls’ belief in White or concern with Ball remains a mystery,” added Mayberry. “But with his shooting and improved play, White no longer is merely a trade chip the Bulls can use to tidy their backcourt. Could the way he’s developed this season make the Bulls rethink his future? Might he now be a keeper?”

Unfortunately, compared to performances from previous years, White has regressed in some phases. In the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged career highs of 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 69 appearances, 54 of which were starts. Plus, he shot 41.6% from the field and 35.9% outside the arc.

Chicago Bulls reject trade overtures from rival teams for fourth-year guard Coby White

Last season, in 61 appearances, the North Carolina native averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 boards, and 2.9 dimes per contest. However, he also shot career bests of 43.3% from the floor and 38.5% beyond the arc.

Through 42 games off the bench this season, White is logging career lows of 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 21.2 minutes. He’s registering only 2.9 field goals per game as well.

But the guard’s still a great long-range shooter. On Tuesday, White made his 500th career 3-pointer in a Bulls franchise-record 235 games, the fewest games needed by a player to reach the mark.

Furthermore, the Bulls exercised his $7,413,955 team option for this season in September 2021. White was eligible to sign a $9,942,114 qualifying offer in the 2022 offseason. Because nothing came of it, if he decides to leave, Chicago will not be able to match any offer sheet White signs with another team.

Coby White just broke the Bulls franchise record for fastest time to hit 500 3PM, in just 235 games. Lethal. 🎯🔥 pic.twitter.com/38nd95EClW — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) February 1, 2023

Having said that, the Bulls seem interested in retaining White, so a contract extension could be in his future. All is not lost. The soon-to-be 23-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. Of course, that’s a worst-case scenario.

“I just play basketball, bro. I’m just looking at it as another season,” White said in October after extension negotiations fell through.

“Come in, help my team. We’re really focused on winning here, going to the second round of the playoffs and so on. Whatever I can do to help my team do that, that’s all I care about. And I believe everything else will take care of itself.”