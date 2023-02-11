NBA
BUSR Has $2,500 Super Bowl Betting Offer for Eagles vs Chiefs
The Super Bowl 2023 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is expected to be one for the ages and BUSR is offering up to $2,500 for new users that sign up this weekend.
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
BUSR Super Bowl Betting Offer — 150% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Football fans can celebrate the end of the 2023 NFL season by cashing in on $2,500 in free bonus cash at BUSR.
New members can take advantage of the 150% deposit bonus for the Super Bowl just by signing up.
How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:
- Click to register with BUSR
- Deposit $1,600 and receive a 150% deposit bonus
- Receive $2,500 in free Super Bowl offers
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 150% bonus can be claimed on the first deposit
- Maximum bonus is $2,500
How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BUSR
After logging into your BUSR account, you’re ready to start making bets on the 2023 Super Bowl.
Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday at BUSR:
- Find the ‘American Football’ section
- Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
- Place your Super Bowl bet
Why You Should Join BUSR For The Super Bowl
With great odds and a huge welcome bonus offer, BUSR has emerged as a leading online sportsbook in the US.
Not only does BUSR have a generous welcome bonus but the sportsbook has a great selection of betting options for Super Bowl 2023. Members can bet on game lines, player props, futures, and more, along with Super Bowl specials that you can’t find anywhere else.
BUSR accepts most forms of payment, including crypto, credit cards, and Interac. With quick transaction times and industry-leading customer service, your cash is always safe and secure at BUSR.
Key Reasons to Bet with BUSR:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
-
Legal 6 days ago
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Exclusive Ronny Turiaf Interview: Wembanyama is “1 of 1”, Gonzaga has what it takes to win the national title, France can compete with USA Basketball
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Jordan Brand unveils 2023 NBA All-Star Game uniforms
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Anthony Davis calls out NBA officiating