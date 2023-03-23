Cam Boozer, Son of Carlos Boozer, Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, the talented sophomore who follows in the footsteps of his father, former NBA player Carlos Boozer, has just been named the 2023 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year. This award is one of the most highly-regarded accolades in high school basketball, and Boozer is only the second sophomore ever to receive it, with Emoni Bates having won it in 2020.

Boozer Joins Elite Company

Boozer’s impressive achievement puts him in the company of other notable winners, including Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Love, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, all of whom claimed the award during their senior year. In fact, past recipients have gone on to earn five NBA MVPs, make 76 All-Star appearances, secure 14 NBA championships, produce 28 first-round NBA draft picks, and include three Hall of Famers.

Boozer’s win not only cements his place as a rising star in high school basketball but also puts him on a path to join the ranks of basketball’s elite players. Boozer’s win follows in the footsteps of Kansas guard Gradey Dick, who claimed the award in 2022 and is currently projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

The sophomore from Christopher Columbus High School outside Miami was surprised with the honor by former NBA star Kevin Love during a special ceremony on Tuesday, which was attended by Boozer’s family, coaches, and teammates.

“It’s crazy to be included in such a talented group of players,” Boozer said. “All the past players have had great careers in the NBA, and it’s kind of surreal to be included in a list with all those guys. “I was definitely surprised,” Boozer said. “We were told we were getting measured for our [state championship] rings, and then Kevin Love just walked in with the trophy, so the whole thing was kind of crazy.”

All Eyes on Boozer

Cameron Boozer is widely regarded as the best high school basketball player in the country, regardless of class. The 15-year-old, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-9, burst onto the scene last spring while playing alongside his twin brother, Cayden, in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League. His performance at Nike’s Peach Jam caught the attention of NBA scouts, as he averaged an impressive 22.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over the summer.

Boozer’s success continued during the high school season, where he faced off against some of the toughest competition in the country. Playing for Christopher Columbus High School, Boozer, and his twin brother made their presence felt against older, more experienced teams, including a matchup against D.J. Wagner, the top senior point guard who’s committed to Kentucky, and Sierra Canyon, featuring Bronny James. Despite the tough competition, the Boozer brothers proved to be more than capable of holding their own and emerged victorious in both matchups.

What makes Boozer’s achievements even more impressive is the fact that he’s only a sophomore in high school. He and his brother are known for playing well beyond their years, displaying a maturity and skill level that has caught the attention of college recruiters and NBA scouts alike. With his size, speed, and versatile skill set, Boozer has the potential to become one of the best basketball players of his generation and continue the legacy of past Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year winners.

Where to Next?

The Boozer twins are already attracting interest from some of the top college basketball programs in the country. The brothers have received early offers from Duke, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, and Arkansas, among others, and are expected to make several visits to college campuses over the coming months.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Duke is thought to be the early favorite to land the talented siblings. This would be a fitting choice, as their father, former NBA player Carlos Boozer, also played for the Blue Devils during his college career. However, the brothers are keeping their options open and plan to explore all of their opportunities before making a final decision.