The NIL landscape across college sports has opened up new avenues for athletes to be successful. Taking full advantage of NIL deals and endorsements this past season were Haley and Hanna Cavinder. They are twin sisters who’ve grown a massive following on social media. Recently, the Cavinder Twins were misled after a story from the Free Press was written about them. Now, they are firing back at NBA Writer Ethan Strauss over the “Hot Girl” story he wrote.

For those who are unaware, well give some backstory to the story Strauss published. He was given full access from the Cavinder Twins to follow them around for a weekend. Strauss was able to really take in what the Twins do on a daily basis and they even allowed home into their home.

He’d do an hour-long interview with them in their home as well. Hours after the story was published, Hanna Cavinder claimed that she and her sister were misled. Strauss was not truthful about the intent of the article. That has Hanna and Haley Cavinder sticking up for themselves and speaking their truth on the situation.

The Cavinder Twins are speaking up for themselves after being misled

Just yesterday, this “Hot Girl” article about the Cavinder Twins was published by Ethan Strauss. Hours after that Haley Cavinder went to Twitter and told her side of the story. She began by saying that the article was “obtained under false pretense”.

Strauss and the people he worked with were not truthful about their intention in the article. He told the Twins that they are important to women’s college basketball. On top of that, he claimed to love the image and the brand they’re building for themselves.

However, his piece disregarded their work ethic and business deals. He claimed that they were only successful because they were attractive blondes with a social media following. Strauss referred to the Twins as “Hot Girls” and they called his piece a “blatant sexist trope”. Clearly, Strauss had this intent all along and took advantage of the Twins being nice and trusting him.