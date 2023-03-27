Haley and Hanna Cavinder are two of the most popular player across social media when it comes to college basketball. They also helped the Miami Hurricanes Women’s basketball program reach the Elite 8 but lost 54-42 to LSU. Both have taken full advantage of NIL deals and are setting themselves up for success in the future. The twins have doubled as stars for the Hurricanes and social media influencers when they’re off the court.

The 22-year-olds have taken over social media in the past few months and have especially reached the national spotlight during March Madness. They’ve used a combination of aesthetics and athletics to rake in the money through NIL deals and will only continue to grow their image even larger.

Canes on Campus: @CavinderHaley & @CavinderHanna were out and about on campus today hyping students up for the FSU game! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1KTQNHzdzR — Hurricanes Women’s Basketball (@CanesWBB) February 8, 2023

Here’s how the Cavinder Twins have taken over NIL deals and have set themselves up for success

The Cavinder Twins have a Tik Tok following of over 4.5 million. That is a larger following than some professional sports organizations and big-time companies. Haley and Hanna both have Instagram accounts with over 580,000 followers and have a joint account with 162,000 followers. Nearly 6 million people followed the two across all their social media accounts.

Their following has also helped them be incredibly successful in NIL deals as well. The pair’s annual NIL value sits at $851,000 each and makes them two of the high-earning female basketball players. College databases have them as the 32nd and 33rd highest-paid athletes in all of college sports.

Great video by @JackMacCFB on the NCAA’s NIL violation ruling involving Miami WBB and the Cavinder twins pic.twitter.com/kWBWyiNRXd — Spark College Football (@SparkCFB) February 27, 2023

Endorsement deals for them include Victoria’s Secret Pink, Boost Mobile, Champs Sports, Leaf trading cards, and Intuit TurboTax. Miami and the Cavinder Twins did find themselves in some trouble with NIL violations. Their athletic department is on probation for one year after it was found out that there was impermissible contact between boosters and social media influencers.

The Twins did not receive any sanctions but did take to Twitter to discuss the matter. They posted a video with the headline saying ‘Dear NCAA, scared that female athletes have value?’ and were clearly not afraid to speak their minds.