The Cavinder Twins, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, have signed a new equity partnership deal with Betr, the sports betting company owned by boxer and social media star Jake Paul.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder recently ended their college basketball careers following a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight with the Miami Hurricanes.

Now, the Cavinder twins are shifting their focus to growing their personal brand. Armed with long-term NIL deals from companies like Victoria’s Secret PINK, WWE, and Under Amor, the Cavinder twins are apparently moving on to bigger and better things, literally.

The Cavinders recently inked a deal to become “equity partners, content creators, and creative directors” in Jake Paul’s sports betting company Betr.

As part of the deal, the twins will host their podcast “Twin Talk” on the Betr Media platform. They will be tasked with making on-camera appearances for the company while “creating female-centric sports content within Betr,” according to the sportsbook.

The Cavinders will also make regular appearances on Jake Paul’s podcast “BS w/ Jake Paul”, which should draw plenty of media attention.

What The Cavinder Twins Are Saying About Joining Betr

In a statement made following the announcement of the deal, the Cavinder Twins expressed their enthusiasm for joining the sports betting company.

“Betr gives us the ability to accelerate the growth of The Cavinder Twins brand in a focused and truly authentic manner,” Haley and Hanna said in a statement. “We love sports, thrive on competition, and enjoy creating and bringing ideas to life. Betr truly makes The Cavinder Twins and our brand that much better and bigger.”

Jeff Hoffman, the Cavinder twins’ agent, also applauded the deal.

“As the Twins become equity partners and creative directors, this partnership with Betr (Media) provides a vested interest and ability to do what they do best: continue to define culture and content,” Hoffman said in a statement.

How Much Are The Cavinder Twins NIL Deals Worth?

Now, that the Cavinder twins are focused on building their personal brand, it seems like their net worth will be on the rise.

According to On3, the Cavinders have inked NIL deals worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.85 million.

Haley is worth slightly more at $930k while Hanna has inked an estimated $923k in NIL deals.

With over 4.5 million followers on TikTok, the Cavinder twins can charge upwards of $12,000 per post.