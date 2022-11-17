Home » news » Celtics Center Al Horford Wants To Play For 2 3 More Years

Celtics center Al Horford wants to play for 2-3 more years

USA Today Network
Boston Celtics center Al Horford played an important role in helping his team advance to the 2022 NBA Finals last season, and the five-time All-Star has no plans on retiring anytime soon.

“Yeah, for sure, I’ve thought about it,” Horford said on whether he has contemplated retirement, after Monday’s 125-122 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. “I want to keep playing for two, three more years, for sure.”

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the top favorite to win the championship in 2023. However, some sportsbooks are showing higher odds for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I think obviously there’s so much stuff that’s going on here, that’s going on with the coach and stuff and just other guys and things like that where I’m just being patient,” the 36-year-old added.

From 2016–19, Horford played with the Celtics. Then, the center signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers. But he only played with the Sixers for the 2019-20 season.

Celtics center Al Horford hopes to play 2-3 more years in the NBA

In 2020, the 76ers traded him to the Thunder. After appearing in just 28 games with Oklahoma City in the 2020-21 season, the big man was dealt to the Celtics.

Through 11 starts this season, Horford is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Plus, the Celtics star is shooting 53.9% from the field and 45.1% from 3-point range.

Statistically, the 16-year veteran is playing better now than he did last season. Advanced statistics prove it as well. Horford is posting a career-high true shooting percentage of 67%.

Not to mention, the center is averaging 31.5 minutes per game, his most since the 2017-18 season. Even if Boston falls short in the playoffs again, Horford sees no end in sight.

“I’m sure that when the time comes, we’ll get to something. But, yeah, I want to keep playing.” More importantly, Horford wants to keep playing with the Celtics. He enjoys the atmosphere at TD Garden.

In the Celtics’ win over the Thunder, the Florida product finished with his second double-double of the season. He amassed 12 points, 11 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block in 33 minutes. Horford shot 5-of-12 (41.7%) from the floor and 1-of-5 (20%) from downtown.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

