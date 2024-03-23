Boston Celtics guard Derrick White reached the 65-game criteria to make himself eligible for All-NBA honors in Friday night’s 129-102 win over the Detroit Pistons.

White was named All-NBA Defensive Second Team last season. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, he became the first player to score 200 or more points on 50-45-95% shooting splits in a single postseason.

Through 65 starts this season, White is averaging a career-high-tying 15.4 points and career bests of 4.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.3 blocks, and 32.5 minutes per game.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, White has three pending bonuses: $250,000 for an All-NBA Defensive First or Second-Team selection, $500,000 for 185 or more 3-pointers made (currently 172), and $500,000 for at least 70 games played.

This is part of the four-year, $70 million contract he signed with the San Antonio Spurs in December 2020. His deal includes $5 million in total incentives. He’s slated to make $18.8 million in 2024-25.

Boston Celtics’ Derrick White made NBA All-Defensive Second Team in the 2022-23 season

White reached the All-Defensive and games played bonuses in 2023 after appearing in all 82 games (70 starts). He’s eligible to sign a four-year, $123 million contract extension in the offseason.

Furthermore, White scored a season-high 30 points in a 133-123 victory against the New York Knicks on Dec. 8 and in a 132-126 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19.

Plus, he recorded his first career triple-double in Monday’s win over Detroit.

“I’ve been close a lot of times. So I was like, ‘I’m going to try to get it this time,’” White said. “I’ve just got to shout out my teammates.”

The University of Colorado Boulder product also made NBA history in previous years.

During the 2019 NBA Playoffs, White became the first player since Dwyane Wade to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game in his first or second season.

In the last 20 years, the only other first or second-year players to accomplish this feat as starters are Wade, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, and Tim Duncan.

In Boston’s 120-108 win against Golden State in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, White became the first Celtics player to reach the 20-point mark as a reserve in an NBA Finals game since Leon Powe in Game 2 of the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.