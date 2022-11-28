Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Questionable, Al Horford (Back Stiffness) Out vs Charlotte

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA by far right now. Jayson Tatum has helped lead his team to a 16-4 record so far season and have won twelve of their last thirteen games. Boston’s duo of Jaylen Brown and Tatum is a one-two punch that a lot of teams do not have. Both are All-NBA caliber players and were huge factors in the Celtics success in the postseason last year. For their game tonight, Boston may be without one of their superstars.

Jayson Tatum rested last night for the Celtics and Boston were able to outlast the Wizards 130-121, backed by Brown’s 36 points. For their game vs the Hornets tonight, Brown is questionable, but reinforcements could be added back to the lineup if all goes well leading up to the game.

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is questionable against Charlotte due to neck stiffness and Al Horford (low back stiffness) is out. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 28, 2022

Jaylen Brown questionable, Al Horford out tonight for Boston

The Boston Celtics have a one and a half game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference right now. Boston has won 12 of their last 13 games and are looking just as dominant as they were at the end of last season. Their team relies heavily of the success of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They are the only players on their team who average (35.0) minutes or more per game.

Brown (neck stiffness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game. Last night he had 36 points in 34 minutes played. He lead all scorers in that game. Veteran center Al Horford (low back stiffness) is out for Boston tonight. It would be a blow to their lineup if they were missing both of them tonight.

Tatum rested for last night’s game and is off the injury report today, leading people to believe that he will be available for Boston tonight vs the Hornets. Getting Tatum back with a little bit of rest is better than not having him at all. They will need his production if Brown can’t play tonight.